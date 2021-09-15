Fortnite Season 8 Charlotte IO Heist questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Charlotte is one of the most interesting NPCs to be added to Fortnite Season 8. While much of her past is unknown, it would seem that she has a deep-rooted hatred for the IO.

She's currently looking for players who will take care of some unfinished business with the Imagined Order in exchange for experience points. These Fortnite challenges are split across multiple stages and provide players with a ton of XP upon completion.

Complete guide to Fortnite Season 8 Charlotte IO Heist questline challenges

Much like other NPC challenges, the Charlotte IO Heist questline punchcard challenges have five total stages. To start the quest, players must talk to Charlotte at Pleasant Park.

Complete list of challenges:

Stage 1: Collect an Assault Rifle and a Grenade (0/2) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Reach Max Shields (0/100) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Visit an IO Outpost or the IO Convoy (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Eliminate IO Guards (0/2) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Search a Chest in an IO Outpost or in the IO Convoy (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Completing this task should be a cakewalk, as players can find assault rifles and grenades lying about in the open. As of now, the best place to find these items will be at locations where parts of the Mothership have crashed.

Stage 2: Reach Max Shields (0/100) - 14,000 XP

Reaching max shields is easy nowadays in Fortnite Season 8. While shield portions are indeed a good way to get max shields, an easier way would be to land at Sludgy Swamp or the surrounding area and destroy slurp barrels or consume mushrooms to gain shields.

Stage 3: Visit an IO Outpost or the IO Convoy (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Prior to Operation Sky Fire, the IO Guards abandoned their satellite base and left the island. However, it would seem that in Fortnite Season 8, smaller IO bases have popped up on the map. Players simply need to visit them to complete the task. There are four in total. Here are their locations.

Stage 4: Eliminate IO Guards (0/2) - 18,000 XP

Gamers simply need to travel to the new IO mini base and eliminate two IO Guards to complete this challenge. As mentioned above, there are four new mini IOs bases on the map.

Stage 5: Search a Chest in an IO Outpost or in the IO Convoy (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Players need to visit an IO base and search an IO chest to complete this challenge. Much like in Fortnite Season 7, one can find IO tech weapons within these chests.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches.

