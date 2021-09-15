Fortnite Season 8 Baba Yaga questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The brand new Fortnite Baba Yaga questline is one of the first releases of Chapter 2 Season 8. With the season barely underway, Fortnite players can expect to see more of this come their way.

In order to obtain this questline, players have to find and talk to Baba Yaga, a new Chapter 2 Season 8 NPC. Here's how to do that and the full list of Fortnite challenges.

#Fortnite News Update: Baba Yaga

"Put on the heat and stir up a noxious concoction for your next unfortunate visitor." pic.twitter.com/PKChZe6osC — fnbr.co (@FortniteDaily) October 25, 2020

Where to find Baba Yaga and complete her Fortnite

quests

Baba Yaga can be found in a hut next to the former IO base in what is now known as Sludgy Swamp. This is is found in the southwest corner of the map, right near the swamp. Upon arrival, Fortnite players will be able to talk to her and receive her questline. Selecting the exclamation mark will trigger this.

The challenges and their rewards are:

Mark a Medkit, a Bandage and a Small Shield Potion - 12k XP

Use any of the services of a Mending Machine - 14k XP

Consume foraged items - 16k XP

Restore health with fish - 18k XP

Use a Bandage or a Medkit in The Sideways - 20k XP

These can be completed pretty easily, though the final challenge will require some focus. Marking a medkit, bandage and small shield will be done as players find these items; it shouldn't take too long. Mending machines can be found in and around most POIs on the island.

Mending machines allow players to purchase medical supplies in the game for gold bars.(Image via Epic Games)

Foraged items can easily be acquired by killing wildlife on the island. They usually drop mushrooms and meat, and both will count for this challenge. Restoring health with a fish will likely require players to go fishing, and take some damage. Incurring fall damage before using a fish is the easiest way to complete this one.

Also Read

The last challenge is the most difficult. Players will need to find a medkit or bandages, and enter the Sideways to use them. In a damaged state, they will need to survive and find the entrance to the Sideways (which changes each game). This will be denoted on the map. Inside, Fortnite players can heal and complete the challenge.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul