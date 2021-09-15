Fortnite Season 8 Dusk Vampire Combat questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

It would seem that a vampire NPC named Kor has mysteriously appeared on Fortnite's island. While her intentions are not yet fully known, she has a few challenges for players to complete to earn experience points.

The Dusk Vampire Combat Fortnite punchcard challenges have five different stages and yields a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Ring a Doorbell until it Breaks (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Damage an Opponent within 30 Seconds of Landing (0/1) -14,000 XP

Stage 3: Deal Pistol Damage from Above (0/75) -16,000 XP

Stage 4: Get an Elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun in the Sideways (0/1) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Finish a Downed Enemy with Harvesting Tool (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Dusk Vampire Combat questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Dusk Vampire Combat questline challenges

There are a total of five stages in the Dusk Vampire Combat questline punchcard challenges. To begin, players will need to talk to Dusk, who can be found west of Lazy Lake, near Primal Pond.

Stage 1: Ring a Doorbell until it Breaks (0/1) - 12,000 XP

With the island tossed into utter chaos, what harm could ringing a doorbell do? Players need to find a house with a doorbell in Fortnite and ring it until it breaks. Houses with doorbells can be found throughout the entire map, and even a few that are damaged or broken will have working doorbells.

Stage 2: Damage an Opponent within 30 Seconds of Landing (0/1) - 14,000 XP

This Fortnite challenge can be tricky, as finding a weapon upon landing is not always possible. Thankfully, there is a workaround to make this challenge easy. Players can use jump pads and purple rifts to launch into the air fully geared up and can back down to shoot an opponent or wildlife with ease.

Stage 3: Deal Pistol Damage from Above (0/75) - 16,000 XP

Players can either stand on elevated terrain, on top of a structure, or simply build a ramp and stand on top of it and shoot to complete this challenge. Keep in mind that the opponent will have to be lower than the player for it to work.

Stage 4: Get an Elimination with a Pistol, SMG, or Shotgun in the Sideways (0/1) - 18,000 XP

Entering the Sideways in Fortnite is a risky task given the amount of enemies that lurk within. An easy way to complete this challenge would be for players to land near a Sideways entry point, gear up, and then proceed with the challenge.

Although the task is not exactly easy, it is pretty straightforward for players. All they need to do is eliminate an opponent within the Sideways using an SMG, Pistol or Shotgun.

Stage 5: Finish a Downed Enemy with Harvesting Tool (0/1) - 20,000 XP

After knocking down an opponent during combat, players need to use their harvesting tool to land the finishing blow and eliminate them.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches.

