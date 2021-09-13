Every Punch Card in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is out, and after the alien invasion of Chapter 2 Season 7, Fortnite Season 8 "Cubed" is focused on the return of Kevin the Cube. However, the season-end live event earlier today revealed that there is more than one cube in Fortnite. From "Bluevin" to "KevinQueen," there is a lot waiting for Fortnite players to discover in Season 8.
Season 8 also brings back the fan-favorite system of punch cards. Punch cards provide more XP to players and are mostly connected to the NPC quests that will take place in stages.
This article will list all the punch cards players will find in the game and the challenges they will need to complete to earn the huge amounts of Battle Pass XP.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Every Punch Card this season
Based on the leaks, it seems like there will be 80 quests involving 16 different NPCs in Season 8. The XP earned for completing the Stage 1 quest is 12000 XP, and for Stage 5, it will be 20000 XP. Below are all the NPC challenges for Season 8 of Fortnite:
1) Complete Stage 1-5 of Baba Yaga's New Brew Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
2) Complete Stage 1-5 of Fabio Sparklemane's Party Locale Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
3) Complete Stage 1-5 of Drak Jonesy's Spooky Story Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
4) Complete Stage 1-5 of Kitbash's Making Friends Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
5) Complete Stage 1-5 of Kor's Sniper Elite Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
6) Complete Stage 1-5 of Dusk Vampire's Combat Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
7) Complete Stage 1-5 of Torin's Monster Research Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
8) Complete Stage 1-5 of Charlotte's 10 Heist Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
9) Complete Stage 1-5 of Madcap's Mushroom Master Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
10) Complete STage 1-5 of Penny Build Passion Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
11) Complete Stage 1-5 of Pitstops Stunt Training Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
12) Complete Stage 1-5 of The Brat's Hot Dog Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
13) Complete Stage 1-5 of Scuba Jonesy's Surf Turf Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
14) Complete Stage 1-5 of J.B Chimpanski's War Effort Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
15) Complete Stage 1-5 of Toona Fish's Hue-ge discovery Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
16) Complete Stage 1-5 of Wrath's Escaped tenant Questline
Total XP earned- 80000 XP
Players can earn a total of 1,280,000 XP by completing all the quests from the 16 different NPCs. Drop into Fortnite Season 8 to start completing the challenges and unlocking the cosmetics.