Every Punch Card in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is out, and after the alien invasion of Chapter 2 Season 7, Fortnite Season 8 "Cubed" is focused on the return of Kevin the Cube. However, the season-end live event earlier today revealed that there is more than one cube in Fortnite. From "Bluevin" to "KevinQueen," there is a lot waiting for Fortnite players to discover in Season 8.

Season 8 also brings back the fan-favorite system of punch cards. Punch cards provide more XP to players and are mostly connected to the NPC quests that will take place in stages.

This article will list all the punch cards players will find in the game and the challenges they will need to complete to earn the huge amounts of Battle Pass XP.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Every Punch Card this season

Based on the leaks, it seems like there will be 80 quests involving 16 different NPCs in Season 8. The XP earned for completing the Stage 1 quest is 12000 XP, and for Stage 5, it will be 20000 XP. Below are all the NPC challenges for Season 8 of Fortnite:

Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.#FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/3xczBYKmBJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

1) Complete Stage 1-5 of Baba Yaga's New Brew Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

2) Complete Stage 1-5 of Fabio Sparklemane's Party Locale Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

3) Complete Stage 1-5 of Drak Jonesy's Spooky Story Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

4) Complete Stage 1-5 of Kitbash's Making Friends Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

5) Complete Stage 1-5 of Kor's Sniper Elite Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

6) Complete Stage 1-5 of Dusk Vampire's Combat Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

7) Complete Stage 1-5 of Torin's Monster Research Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

8) Complete Stage 1-5 of Charlotte's 10 Heist Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

9) Complete Stage 1-5 of Madcap's Mushroom Master Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

10) Complete STage 1-5 of Penny Build Passion Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

11) Complete Stage 1-5 of Pitstops Stunt Training Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

12) Complete Stage 1-5 of The Brat's Hot Dog Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

13) Complete Stage 1-5 of Scuba Jonesy's Surf Turf Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

14) Complete Stage 1-5 of J.B Chimpanski's War Effort Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

15) Complete Stage 1-5 of Toona Fish's Hue-ge discovery Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

16) Complete Stage 1-5 of Wrath's Escaped tenant Questline

Total XP earned- 80000 XP

Players can earn a total of 1,280,000 XP by completing all the quests from the 16 different NPCs. Drop into Fortnite Season 8 to start completing the challenges and unlocking the cosmetics.

