Fortnite Season 8 Brat Hot Dog questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Punchcards are returning to Fortnite. There are several NPCs that give out short questlines, like Baba Yaga and Fabio Sparklemane. Players need to talk to these NPCs before unlocking their quests. For the latest questline, players will need to talk to The Brat and unlock the Hot Dog challenges.

In order to do that, players must first locate The Brat before ultimately unlocking and completing all of his quests. Here's where Fortnite players can find him and go about completing his quests.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Let's be frank 🌭



Get the new The Brat Outfit in the Item Shop now!



Get the new The Brat Outfit in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/kyewfIKOW2

Full list of The Brat Hot Dog Fortnite Quests

The Brat can be found at the Fork Knife food truck. It is located north of Lazy Lake and to the northwest of Retail Row. It can be easily found by simply following the road going north out of Lazy Lake and taking the first left turn available. The Fork Knife truck will be there along with The Brat.

The Fork Knife food truck, which is where The Brat can be found. Image via Epic Games

Talking to The Brat will unlock his new Fortnite questline. Players can select the exclamation mark in order to get the new quests. Here is the full list of quests that will become available:

Open a cash register- 12k XP

Destroy three couches or beds- 14k XP

Complete a quest from another character- 16k XP

Purchase a weapon of rare rarity or higher from a character or Weapon-O-Matic- 18k XP

Damage opponents with a weapon of rare quality or higher- 20k XP

AJ @fortniteshop99 All The Brat Quests in Fortnite! Fortnite - Legendary Quest! Chapter 2 Season 8 youtu.be/WJky4PoWqmI All The Brat Quests in Fortnite! Fortnite - Legendary Quest! Chapter 2 Season 8 youtu.be/WJky4PoWqmI

These can give a total of 80k XP towards battle pass rewards. Opening a cash register is fairly simple and will have the added bonus of likely giving players gold bars as well as XP. These can be found in most stores and gas stations around the Fortnite map, and Retail Row is pretty close to the Fork Knife food truck.

Destroying three couches and beds is also pretty simple and will likely be passively completed. The hotel at Believer Beach has a lot of beds on each floor, making this an easy quest to finish.

Completing a quest from another character will require some effort. Players will have to find another NPC (locations can be found here) and will have to accept and complete their quest. Weapon-O-Matics are found in some Fortnite POIs and landmarks around the map, and Fortnite players will have to use their gold bars to unlock one.

Once players have bought a rare or better weapon (or if they had one anyway), they can deal damage to another player and finish out the Hot Dog questline.

