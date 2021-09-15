Fortnite Season 8 Fabio Sparklemane party questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fabio Sparklemane is a new NPC in Fortnite that is also a skin for the battle pass. He is getting a questline early this season, which is also one of the first. As the season progresses, more of these will likely become available from the rest of Fortnite NPCs.
In order to unlock the Fortnite questline, players need to find and speak to Fabio Sparklemane. Here's where to find him, the full list of challenges and how to complete them.
How to unlock and complete Fabio Sparklemane quests in Fortnite
Fortnite players cannot complete any of these quests without talking to Fabio Sparklemane first. He can be found in the log cabin to the southwest of Misty Meadows. Notably, the cabin has a dance floor.
Talking to him and selecting the exclamation mark will unlock his questline.
Here is the full list of his challenges:
- Use a zipline
- Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski
- Dance at two different alien crash sites
- Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent
- Dance for five seconds while in the sideways
Using a zipline will probably require some intent as many people don't come across them in a regular match. There are ziplines going past Dirty Docks and behind Misty Meadows.
Fortnite players have to use a zipline to complete this challenge. However, they can also do it by flying in their glider and pressing the button at the right time.
Apres Ski is the location that Fabio lives at, so completing that challenge will be fairly easy. Players can just destroy five pieces of furniture there. However, dancing at two different alien crash sites will require some travel. Here are five locations where this can be done:
- West of Pleasant Park
- West of Boney Burbs
- West of Weeping Woods
- Northeast of Misty Meadows
- West of Dirty Docks
Also Read
Dancing for two seconds after damaging an opponent is something players can't really control, but will have to do as soon as the opportunity presents itself. To dance at a location denoted on the map, Fortnite players can either enter the Sideways or find a Sideways Anomaly portal.