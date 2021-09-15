Fortnite Season 8 Fabio Sparklemane party questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fabio Sparklemane is a new NPC in Fortnite that is also a skin for the battle pass. He is getting a questline early this season, which is also one of the first. As the season progresses, more of these will likely become available from the rest of Fortnite NPCs.

In order to unlock the Fortnite questline, players need to find and speak to Fabio Sparklemane. Here's where to find him, the full list of challenges and how to complete them.

You took quite the fall there…



Oh, that’s Fabio Sparklemane...he’s just getting ready for battle. pic.twitter.com/ffjxbzgTpK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 12, 2021

How to unlock and complete Fabio Sparklemane quests in Fortnite

Fortnite players cannot complete any of these quests without talking to Fabio Sparklemane first. He can be found in the log cabin to the southwest of Misty Meadows. Notably, the cabin has a dance floor.

Talking to him and selecting the exclamation mark will unlock his questline.

Help Torin investigate the Sideways or get the party started with Fabio Sparklemane.



Uncover the mysteries of the Island and help out a friend or two.



Complete Punch Cards and Party Quests and you’ll earn XP, some Bars to spend and learn a little more about the Island. pic.twitter.com/RRmeKAcVHt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 14, 2021

Here is the full list of his challenges:

Use a zipline

Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski

Dance at two different alien crash sites

Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent

Dance for five seconds while in the sideways

Using a zipline will probably require some intent as many people don't come across them in a regular match. There are ziplines going past Dirty Docks and behind Misty Meadows.

Fortnite players have to use a zipline to complete this challenge. However, they can also do it by flying in their glider and pressing the button at the right time.

Ziplines will need to be landed on or built up to to complete the challenge for Fabio Sparklemane. (Image via Epic Games)

Apres Ski is the location that Fabio lives at, so completing that challenge will be fairly easy. Players can just destroy five pieces of furniture there. However, dancing at two different alien crash sites will require some travel. Here are five locations where this can be done:

West of Pleasant Park

West of Boney Burbs

West of Weeping Woods

Northeast of Misty Meadows

West of Dirty Docks

Dancing for two seconds after damaging an opponent is something players can't really control, but will have to do as soon as the opportunity presents itself. To dance at a location denoted on the map, Fortnite players can either enter the Sideways or find a Sideways Anomaly portal.

