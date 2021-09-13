Every new NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter Season 8 has begun, and players are currently exploring all the new items added to the game. From new map changes to cosmetics in the brand new Battle Pass, there is a lot to discover in Fortnite Season 8.

...Strange things have been happening on the Island while you were asleep.



Chapter 2 Season 8 - 9.13.21https://t.co/pGMbkgkhNM pic.twitter.com/Z6wtdTqMw3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

The aliens have finally left the island, thanks to the blasting efforts of Dr. Slone, who blew up the Mothership, making it crash on the island. Kevin the Cube has returned, and Season 8 is rightly called "Cubed" due to the multiple small and big cubes across the island. These cubes are expected to start different events soon.

All NPCs available in the revamped Fortnite Season 8 map

Fortnite Season 8 has released a load of NPCs that players can interact with on the map. All these new NPCs will have unique quests to offer to the players. Completing these quests will reward players with a ton of XP that they can use to upgrade the brand new Fortnite Battle Pass.

ALL NPCs added in 18.00 pic.twitter.com/fT0a1r8u4t — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) September 13, 2021

Below is a list of all NPCs that can be found on the map once they are all released:

Kitbash

Madcap

Penny

Pitstop

Dusk

Charlotte

Kor

Scuba Jonesy

Cube Assassin

J.B. Chimpanski

Toona Fish

The Brat

Wrath

Fabio Sparklemane

Baba Yaga

Dark Jonesy

Torin

Each NPC has five unique quests to offer, and a total of 80,000 XP can be earned by completing all five. Therefore, it all amounts to a ton of Battle Pass XP if players finish all five quests of each of the 17 NPCs in Fortnite Season 8.

Finding the location of an NPC on the map can be tricky if Fortnite players are not aware of it beforehand. However, Epic Games has made the issue simpler by allowing players to view NPC locations of their choice before jumping into a match.

All players need to do, is go to the quests menu and click on the NPC they want to complete the quests for. There is an option to "view location on map" to allow players to pinpoint where the NPC is on the Fortnite island. They can drop by to the location from the Battle Bus and complete the necessary challenges.

