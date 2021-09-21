Top 5 most dangerous landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

With alien saucers gone and no more Mothership mini games to partake in, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is turning out to be very sweaty. Players are left with only one option: to stay on the island at ground level and duke it out for a Victory Royale.

Given that there are a maximum number of players on the island at any point in time, more hot drop locations have begun to crop up. While these areas may settle once the season progresses, only veteran players and thrill seekers should consider dropping into these highly contested areas.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Top 5 perilous landing spots

5) Corny Crops

Following the abduction of Corny Complex the previous season, players had gotten bored of visiting this location, as there was nothing much to do. Aside from the giant craters on the ground, and Madcap in his little shed, Corny Crops was near devoid of life; that was until the Carnage and Venom Symbiotes began to appear.

Following the appearance of the new Mythic Symbiotes in and around the area, the location has become a hot drop zone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Newcomers should definitely avoid this location, as there's little to gain by landing here.

4) Mothership crash sites

Mothership crash sites see a fair amount of players dropping in every match, and there's a good reason why. Aside from the vast amounts of loot, cool purple slipstreams, shadow stones, and alien jump pads, players can also find some Toona Fish color bottles at these locations.

However, the main attraction to these locations is that they are brand new POIs, and players use the slipstreams to rotate short distances. When done in conjunction after consuming a shadow stone, they can rotate long distances and escape opponents with ease.

3) Lazy Lake

Epic Games should rename this location to "Sweaty Lake" as the area has become a turkey shoot in every match. When playing in Trios or Squads, players can expect at least four to five opposing teams to land in the area.

However, veterans are well aware of the fact that Lazy Lake didn't become a hot drop location overnight in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The area has always been contested over. Furthermore, given that a crashed Mothership site is located nearby, more players rotate into the area right after landing.

2) Boney Burbs

Boney Burbs has been a hot drop location ever since it was introduced during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. While new players know the location as it is called today, "OG" veterans remember the place better as Tilted Towers. Although the towers may be gone, the nostalgia remains.

Due to this factor, this area in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 sees a lot of action and not just during the landing stages, but throughout the game as well; if the safe zone permits it. Additionally, with the new turret installment up and running, gameplay has heated up even more.

1) The Sideways

The Sideways was added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to prep the island for Fortnitemares and to better represent the aftermath of the cube invasion. However, as of now, it has become a hot drop location in every match.

Because players can find a few overpowered Sideways weapons and enjoy some low gravity within the affected zone, they have begun swarming the area. In most cases, it's nearly impossible to land directly inside and survive.

Also Read

Regardless of how intrigued players might feel about these locations, landing in them is a perilous endeavor. Considering all dangers and incentives, one must remain vigilant in these spots lest they want to suffer a quick elimination.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul