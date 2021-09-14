Where to find all Fortnite Season 8 Toona Fish Color Bottles

Much like the alien artifacts from the previous season, in Fortnite Season 8, players will have to collect Toona Fish Color Bottles to unlock the numerous styles for Toona Fish.
Thankfully, unlike the alien artifact fiasco from last season, acquiring Toona Fish Color Bottles will be a breeze, as they can be found in the open and not in special chests.
There are 21 vibrant colors that users can choose from and style their Toona Fish. Although there will be a grind involved, it's relatively easy, and any Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass holder will be able to finish it in a week at most.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Toona Fish Color Bottles locations
- Knightly Crimson - Fort Trumpet (West of Believer Beach)
- Y-Labs Magenta - Misty Meadows
- Cuddly Pink - Steamy Stacks
- Ruby Red - Lockie's Lighthouse (Northeast of Coral Castle)
- Renegade Red - Boney Burbs
- Pumpkin Orange - The Orchard (North of Corny Complex)
- Midas Gold - Catty Corner & Chonker's Customs
- Desert Sand - Inside the purple slipstream at Smashed Stronghold (West of Pleasant Park)
- Banana Yellow - Rainbow Rentals (South of Holly Hedges)
- Leafy Green - Deep Woods DIsh (North of Pleasant Park)
- Recruit Green - Weeping Woods
- Codename G.R.N - Corny Crops
- Ghoulish Green - Shanty Town (West of Sludgy Swamp)
- Slurp Turquoise - Sludgy Swamp
- Diamond Blue - Gorgeous Gorge (Northwest of Lazy Lake)
- Frozen Blue - Coral Castle
- Crystalline Blue - Inside the purple slipstream at Dirty Docks
- Brite Purple - Retail Row
- Mesmerizing Violet - Inside the purple slipstream at Shattered Saucer (South of Believer Beach)
- Robotic Grey - South of Destroy Dish (Northeast of Corny Crops)
- Stone Grey - Mount F8 (South of Misty Meadows)
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 character styles
Once all Toona Fish Color Bottles have been collected, gamers can further unlock more editing styles and unlock different character styles using Rainbow Ink.
These character styles are based on popular Fortnite characters featured in-game over the many seasons gone by.
Also Read
Thankfully, players won't have to grind much to unlock these additional styles, as Rainbow Ink can easily be found in all chests.