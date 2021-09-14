Where to find all Fortnite Season 8 Toona Fish Color Bottles

Much like the alien artifacts from the previous season, in Fortnite Season 8, players will have to collect Toona Fish Color Bottles to unlock the numerous styles for Toona Fish.

Thankfully, unlike the alien artifact fiasco from last season, acquiring Toona Fish Color Bottles will be a breeze, as they can be found in the open and not in special chests.

Spread some colors around by collecting color bottles for Toona Fish (Image via KittySnac/Twitter)

There are 21 vibrant colors that users can choose from and style their Toona Fish. Although there will be a grind involved, it's relatively easy, and any Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass holder will be able to finish it in a week at most.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Toona Fish Color Bottles locations

Knightly Crimson - Fort Trumpet (West of Believer Beach)

Y-Labs Magenta - Misty Meadows

Cuddly Pink - Steamy Stacks

Ruby Red - Lockie's Lighthouse (Northeast of Coral Castle)

Renegade Red - Boney Burbs

Pumpkin Orange - The Orchard (North of Corny Complex)

Midas Gold - Catty Corner & Chonker's Customs

Desert Sand - Inside the purple slipstream at Smashed Stronghold (West of Pleasant Park)

Banana Yellow - Rainbow Rentals (South of Holly Hedges)

Leafy Green - Deep Woods DIsh (North of Pleasant Park)

Recruit Green - Weeping Woods

Codename G.R.N - Corny Crops

Ghoulish Green - Shanty Town (West of Sludgy Swamp)

Slurp Turquoise - Sludgy Swamp

Diamond Blue - Gorgeous Gorge (Northwest of Lazy Lake)

Frozen Blue - Coral Castle

Crystalline Blue - Inside the purple slipstream at Dirty Docks

Brite Purple - Retail Row

Mesmerizing Violet - Inside the purple slipstream at Shattered Saucer (South of Believer Beach)

Robotic Grey - South of Destroy Dish (Northeast of Corny Crops)

Stone Grey - Mount F8 (South of Misty Meadows)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 character styles

Once all Toona Fish Color Bottles have been collected, gamers can further unlock more editing styles and unlock different character styles using Rainbow Ink.

Toona Fish can also select different character styles (Image via FortniteBR/Twitter)

These character styles are based on popular Fortnite characters featured in-game over the many seasons gone by.

Also Read

Thankfully, players won't have to grind much to unlock these additional styles, as Rainbow Ink can easily be found in all chests.

Edited by Ravi Iyer