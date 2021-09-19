Fortnite Golden Cube mini live event (September 19): The awakening event timings, where to watch, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and gamers saw the Cubes returning to the island. Apart from the purple ones, the island now features a giant blue cube and a Golden Cube. It was recently reported that the Cubes are gathering for a mini live event in the game.

The news took gamers by surprise, and they were eager to know the exact timings of the event. Every event in Fortnite either adds a new dimension to the storyline or offers pure entertainment to gamers.

The mini-live event featuring the Cubes will undoubtedly influence the storyline, and it will be seen how it will be carried out.

Fortnite mini live event to commence soon in the game

Before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, reports regarding the arrival of Cubes took the internet by storm, and everyone was quite excited for the same. However, the dawn of Fortnite Season 8 showed that apart from the usual Cubes, the blue and golden variants are new additions to the island.

The Cubes are getting a mini live event in the game. The live event will kick off at around 12.10 PM ET.

RatioFN @RatioFN There will be 3 stages of the Cube Awakening. Here are the 1st and the 3rd one. I couldn't get the 2nd one in-game. There will be 3 stages of the Cube Awakening. Here are the 1st and the 3rd one. I couldn't get the 2nd one in-game. https://t.co/MBO25KHQ12

The mini-live event featuring the Cubes has been named the Golden Cube Awakening and will take place in three stages. The one happening later today marks stage one of the entire event.

It has been revealed that all the Cubes will be coming together on October 1. It is anticipated that it will be the final stage of the Awakening event, and gamers can expect specific changes to be rolled out in the game following the final event.

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 revealed the return of the Cubes to the island. The trailer also revealed that the Cubes want to capitalize on the almost destroyed situation of the island and ultimately destroy it.

This particular information kept gamers in suspense as everyone was eager to know how things would turn out. With the mini live event already happening later today, all eyes will be upon the Cubes to see whether any significant changes are rolled out or not.

