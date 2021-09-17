What happens if Kevin the Cube crushes you in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released and Epic brought the Cubes back to the island. The return of the Cubes was met with quite a lot of excitement among fans as everyone was eager to find out how things would change Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The return of the Cubes were teased in several leaks that came up towards the end of Season 7. Gamers were curious whether the Cubes will possess their previous characteristic traits or if there will be changes to be seen.

Apart from their mission and objectives, gamers are also curious to know what will happen if Kevin the Cube crushes any gamer.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Kevin the Cube can eliminate gamers

Kevin the Cube was first added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 5. It went on to become quite popular and its absence from the game since Fortnite Season X has worried gamers beyond measures.

The leaks indicating the return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite sent a wave of excitement as everyone was eager to see their favorite in-game item returning after a long time.

The Cube is known for its ability to rotate on the island, destroy landmasses and change POIs. The recent addition of Kevin the Cube and its army to the island has intrigued gamers as everyone is curious about their mission.

Several members of the community had asked about the consequences in case the rolling Cube crushes any gamer.

Kevin the cube moved on my game

While touching Kevin the Cube rewards gamers with a certain amount of shields, coming directly under it will instantly eliminate gamers. The Cube does 10000 HP damage in one go and gamers won't have any opportunity to remain alive once the Cube crushes them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is themed around cubes and it is expected that they will control the proceedings of the storyline.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 trailer revealed that the island was almost destroyed due to the face-off between the IO and the Alien forces.

Kevin the Cube has returned to the island along with its army to destroy the remainder of the island. Gamers can expect another confrontation between the two sides towards the end of the season.

Apart from the purple colored Cubes, the island features a blue tinted one that goes by the name Blevin. The Cubes are expected to greatly influence the storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

