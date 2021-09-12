What is Fortnite Operation Skyfire?: How to join, watch detail, leaks, and more

Operation: Sky Fire in Fortnite will be the season finale live event for Chapter 2, Season 7. The ongoing alien-invasion-themed season has been a massive hit, owing to which the community's expectations from the live event are also sky-scraping.

As of now, Epic Games hasn't revealed much about Operation: Sky Fire. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 12. The playlist will be available 30 minutes before this time.

Two teasers for the new Season/Event by Donald Mustard



"Wait. This Reality is… unique" pic.twitter.com/oKLyVwZDFy — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) September 12, 2021

How to join Operation: Sky Fire in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

While veterans must have taken part in several Fortnite live events over the years, Operation: Sky Fire will be the first live event for many players.

Luckily, the procedure to join the Season 7 finale is quite simple. 30 minutes before the event begins, all game modes will be disabled and the only visible mode in the playlists will be Operation: Sky Fire. Thereafter, players need to click on the link to load the event.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event will begin soon (Image via Epic Games)

It is worth noting that live events in Fortnite are attended by many players, which leads to busy servers. Hence, it is recommended that loopers join Operation: Sky Fire 30 minutes before the start time. There's a possibility that latecomers might not be able to attend.

Players who won't join Operation: Sky Fire can always rely on content creators who will stream the event. Unlike the Rift Tour, the Season 7 finale will only be available once.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite has revolved around a ferocious alien invasion up until now. From stealing the memories of loopers to abducting POIs, aliens have left no stone unturned to invade Fortnite Island.

Mothership UFO in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

At the moment, the Mothership UFO is abducting the Corny Complex. Interestingly, Dr. Slone and IO have built CounterMeasure Bombs that are hidden inside the POI.

In Operation: Sky Fire, players will most likely play as IO agents, and their goal will be to blow up the Mothership UFO. Leakers have also claimed that the participants will be wearing EMP kits for this mission.

Operation: Sky Fire seems like the perfect ending for a brilliant season. Chapter 2 Season 8 is rumored to have an ancient Egyptian theme, as the aliens will finally level the Fortnite universe on September 12.

Edited by Srijan Sen