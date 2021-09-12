Fortnite Season 7 live event leak: Teaser music surfaces ahead of time

Operation: Sky Fire is almost here in Fortnite, and more leaks are being datamined and revealed before it begins.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event has been said to be one of the most important live events in the history of the Battle Royale. A massive fight with the Alien threat is alleged to occur.

No one knows precisely what will happen until this Fortnite live event takes place, but with more and more details be shared, fans are getting excited. A new leak reveals possible music for the event, adding to that excitement.

Leaked music for the Fortnite Season 7 live event

A promotional image for Fortnite's Operation: Sky Fire. (Image via Epic Games)

Whatever is going to happen in Operation: Sky Fire, if the recently leaked music says anything, it will be intense. The music is hard-hitting and brings to mind action-packed scenes.

Shared by HYPEX by way of mysterytriogf, a small piece of music for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7's live event if enough to make the hairs on your neck stand up and give you goosebumps.

SNIPPET OF THE EVENT MUSIC! (Thanks to @mysterytriogf for sending me the ad link) pic.twitter.com/CNvZP9xNcu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 10, 2021

This comes at a time when Fortnite itself is providing audio clips that hint at the Season 7 live event. The audio clip indicates that things will be getting terrible once the event starts.

Couple that with the audio of the event's music, and it truly does make you wonder what is coming with Operation: Sky Fire. There is no way the live event isn't filled with destruction and chaos.

Operation: Sky Fire details

Doctor Slone looking to the sky in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

To hear that music clip in action, you will want to participate in the Operation: Sky Fire event when it goes live in Fortnite. It takes place at 4.00 pm ET on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Fortnite players can join a lobby thirty minutes before the event begins in a special Operation: Sky Fire playlist. You can also join the lobby with 16 friends to enjoy the event together.

Be mindful that replays for Operation: Sky Fire will not be available in Fortnite. If you miss it, you'll need to watch someone's perspective after the fact. If you are recording, be sure to have everything ready in advance.

