Where is the Blue Cube "Blevin" located in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released following the v18.00 update. The all-new patch brought the new Cubed theme season that features the return of Kevin the Cube along with its army.

However, significant attention from gamers has been directed towards the Blue Cube that has been named "Blevin". The entire community is eager to know the location of this Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Location of Blevin revealed

Before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it was leaked by several sources that Kevin the Cube would return to the island. Gamers anticipated that the Cube would play a significant role in the proceedings of the storyline.

The Operation Sky Fire event destroyed several POIs as the Mothership crashed onto the island. Data miners speculated that there would be a Cube POI in Season 8.

LETS CALL BLUE KEVIN BLEVIN pic.twitter.com/g7CJzrKAMZ — datrolling (@datrolling_joe) September 12, 2021

Though the Cubes have been added, users were disappointed to find that a Cube POI was omitted. However, gamers were in for a surprise when one of the Cubes changed its color and turned completely blue.

The blue-colored Cube is being referred to as Blevin in the community, and gamers are eager to find out its location.

Blevin is located below the Yellow Steel Bridge, southwest of Catty Corner. The location can also be accessed from Misty Meadows, located on the eastern side of the POI.

At that site, players will notice a small area filled with trees. In between the trees, they will notice the Blue Cube hidden in plain sight.

NICE TO MEET YOU, BLEVIN ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N6pS7n7VxN — Krypt (@itzkrypt_) September 12, 2021

Touching Blevin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will send gamers a few steps back and act like a launchpad. They will also get significant amounts of shields every time they touch it.

Blevin has stood out from the rest of the Cubes owing to its distinct color. Several players have been trying to get to this location and see it for themselves. However, since it was hidden, not many were aware of the presence of Blevin.

Also Read

With the location being revealed, it is anticipated that many players will be flocking to that place to watch it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Ravi Iyer