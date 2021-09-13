Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass: Carnage Skin, Cartoon Fishstick, Cube Queen, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer was recently released, and the entire community is excited to see the new aspects that have been added to the game in the new season.

After the massive success of the alien-themed season, gamers were holding on to the edge of their seats to see glimpses of the new season. The short trailer revealed enough for the gamers to be excited about the storyline and the skins.

This article will reveal the new aspects added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Carnage arrives on the island to fight against the Cube

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, revealed the Cube returning to the island after a long absence. The Cube is stronger than ever and seeks to destroy the remainder of the island.

It should be noted that the island is in a mess following the face-off between the IO and the Alien faction.

Several characters are seen fighting against the Cube and its army. The Battle Pass trailer reveals the new skins that will be coming to the island.

1) Carnage

The Carnage skin, and his cosmetic set!



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) pic.twitter.com/9Hp5gpjlJX — Aminey (@TheAminey) September 13, 2021

The first one that grabs the eyeballs is Carnage from the Marvel universe. The fierce adversary of Spider-Man is seen fighting with all his might to save the island from the Cube and its formidable army.

Carnage was teased before the release of the Battle Pass trailer. However, everyone took it as a skin arriving in the game later on in the season. Epic changed the entire scenario as it was revealed to be a Battle Pass skin.

2) Toon Fishstick

Toon Fishstick is CUSTOMIZABLE!



He has a theme from all the popular skins!



Via @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/WemP47a5Lb — Chigusa-FNLeaks🌟 (@AnimeLegendFN) September 13, 2021

Popular character Fishstick returns to the game in a brand new avatar. The immensely beloved character got a complete makeover and will appear in a cartoon avatar in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Cartoon Fishstick was also seen fighting against the Cube, and its efforts needed immense recognition.

3) Cube Queen

#Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 Battle Pass Trailer.



Is that the cube TALKING to us…?pic.twitter.com/dBQbjS5DdL — Fortnite Info - News and Leaks (@FNInfo_Official) September 13, 2021

The most interesting of them all was the Cube Queen character. A few weeks ago, data miners revealed that a new character named Queen would make her debut in the game and control the Cube and its movements.

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 revealed a character was leading the fight from the Cube's end. The face of the character was shaped in the form of a Cube. It is anticipated that this particular character is the Cube Queen that was revealed a few weeks earlier.

It was believed that Cube Queen would feature as a Battle Pass skin. However, it was reported that the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released without her skin.

The sleek appearance of the character has grabbed gamers' attention, and everyone was hoping to get hold of it. Her absence as a Battle Pass skin will surely disappoint gamers. However, gamers can expect developers to roll out the coveted skin as an Item Shop cosmetic soon.

