Spider-Man skin in Fortnite: Expected release date, leaks and everything we know so far

Fortnite gamers and pop culture enthusiasts recently had the opportunity to see the trailer for the upcoming movie of the Spider-Man series. Ever since then, there has been immense speculation regarding the arrival of the friendly neighborhood superhero in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7 will be ending soon and gamers have already come across superheroes such as Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman to name a few. Being one of the most popular superheroes, Spider-Man will also fit in perfectly as part of the collaboration stints of Epic Games.

This article will reveal the details regarding the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Spider-Man skin a major probability in the near future

Epic's strong affinity for rolling out major collaborations in Fortnite is quite well-known among gamers. Almost all major iconic names are already associated with Fortnite. These collaborations are extremely popular as they often roll out exclusive skins and other in-game items.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was recently released and fans across the globe celebrated the return of their favorite superhero to the giant screen. The movie is set to be released toward the end of this year.

My opinion is that Fortnite have always needed a Spiderman skin you know what needs to be done @DonaldMustard on behalf of the Fortnite community make this happen please. pic.twitter.com/NBcUUYLkN6 — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) August 24, 2021

It is anticipated that Epic will grab this opportunity to enter into a collaboration event with Spider-Man and gamers will be able to get the coveted cosmetic from the Item Shop.

Since the movie is releasing in December, it is safe to expect that the cosmetic will arrive somewhere during the second week of the month. Major leaks indicate that Epic and Sony have reached an agreement regarding the collaboration. However, everything is mere speculation and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Small disclaimer: I have no clue if this will happen, but considering both epic and sony’s backgrounds, probably gonna happen — FaZe Bzeebs (@bzeebs) August 24, 2021

Gamers are quite excited about the prospect of having the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite. However, it must be noted that there are several issues involved. There has been immense controversy between Marvel and Sony regarding the character and hence, getting hold of the rights will take some time. Therefore, the probability of the collaboration happening right now is very meager and it is likely only to happen when the movie comes out.

It is quite difficult to assess the possibility without any official Fortnite leaks. Popular data miners are also silent regarding the issue. However, the speculated time of arrival for the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite will fit Epic's plans perfectly.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 is expected to be unveiled on September 13 and, therefore, the month of December can mark its end. It is yet to be seen whether Epic will be involved in a collaboration with Sony.

