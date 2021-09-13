Every new map change in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, revealed that the island is almost destroyed. This raised significant concern among gamers, and it was inevitable that the map would undergo substantial changes.

The Alien-themed Fortnite Season 7 ended with the Operation Sky Fire event. In the event, Dr. Slone blew up the massive mothership, and it crashed into the island. The crash destroyed several POIs.

This article will reveal all the changes that came up with the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Map changes that will feature in the game

Data miners have revealed the map for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Much to the surprise of gamers, it does not feature any massive changes as such. The entire structure of the map has been kept intact, and minor tweaks have been made.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map features a few barren land patches that demonstrate the previous season's crash sites.

These few crash site locations can be found near the following POIs:

Weeping Woods

Between Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake

Between Holly Hedges and Boney Burbs

Between Coral Castle and Pleasent Park

Dirty Docks

The Corny Complex, which served as a depot for Dr. Slone, has returned the Corny Crops to its original form. Similarly, Holly Hatchery, which served as the breeding ground for alien parasites, returned to its previous condition.

The return of Corny Crops and Holly Hedges will surely please gamers as they used to serve as some of the most popular POIs in the game.

A couple of new landmarks have been added to the game that gamers can visit. The Smashed Stronghold is located on the east of Pleasant Park, whereas the Wasted Woods is located on the western side of Weeping Woods.

THE #FORTNITESEASON8 MAP!



New POIs:

Corny Complex ➡️ Corny Crops

Holly Hatchery ➡️ Holly Hedges



New Landmarks:

Smashed Stronghold

Wasted Woods



Unfortunately, that’s pretty much it. The Alien Biomes are still here, as well as some of the Spire Guardian Towers.#FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/Exn1RrNYD3 — FortniteFacts™ (@factsfortnite_) September 13, 2021

Apart from these few changes, Epic has added the Sideways Anomaly to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Upon entering the Sideways Anomaly, gamers will be transported into the Sideways.

Sideways are an alternative dimension connected to the map using the Cubes' powers. This dimension is an area of low gravity and consists of several hostile NPCs.

Before the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it was reported that the island would have a Pyramid POI. The old Tilted Towers were also set to return following the v18.00 update.

Gamers were very disappointed to find out that the update did not bring these POIs to the map. The entire community expected more changes in terms of the map. It is to be seen if the developers will add any other changes to the map in the following updates.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar