Every free reward in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 listed

Fortnite Season 8 "Cubed" is live, and players are taking a dive into the brand new content that has been released with the recent update. After two months of the alien invasion on the island, players are going head to head with Kevin the Cube in its different forms, and it seems like the Cubes have something evil planned for the loopers.
With the new season came a brand new Battle Pass. Fortnite Battle Passes are highly sought after and most players consider it a good deal as they can acquire a ton of exclusive cosmetics by not spending a huge sum of money.
However, Fortnite also has free rewards in the Battle Pass for free-to-play players, and here's a look at all the free Battle Pass rewards for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Free rewards that players can unlock from the Season 8 Fortnite Battle Pass
There are ten pages of Battle Pass rewards in Season 8. On every page, there are three rewards that all players can unlock for free. All they need are Battle Stars that Fortnite players can collect by simply grinding in the game.
Below are all the 30 free rewards that the Season 8 Battle Pass has to offer:
Page 1
- Banner Icon
- Lil’ Black Heart
- Demons beware spray
Page 2
- 100 V-bucks
- Watch out, Toona fish emoji
- Sidewayfarer wrap
Page 3
- Lil’ Black Heart (spirit bloom) - essentially a new style for the reward from page 1
- Island corrupted’ loading screen
- Fish banner icon
Page 4
- IO field flyer glider
- Dualies emoji
- Splinter faction spray
Page 5
- To the skies loading screen
- Nailed It emote
- Banner icon
Page 6
- Flake that lobby music pack
- 100 V-bucks
- Blaargh! Emoji
Page 7
- Banner icon
- Solar slicer pickaxe
- Chimpanski wants you spray
Page 8
- Banner icon
- Datafiber chargepack backling
- Ghostly watcher emoji
Page 9
- Cubed wrap
- Sideways survivor loading screen
- Hunters crest spray
Page 10
- I’m here emoji
- 100 V-bucks
- Visceral trail contrail
Drop into Season 8 of Fortnite and complete challenges to quickly gain XP and earn Battle Stars. These Battle Stars are critical to unlocking more cosmetics in the game.