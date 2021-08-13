The inevitable return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite

Following the Ariana Grande Rift Tour event, many Fortnite players were very excited by one particular tease. Many important moments throughout the event proved that it was more than just a concert and that it impacted the future of Fortnite. There were a lot of nods to previous seasons and even to Chapter 1. One of those nods, Kevin the Cube, has players thrilled about his return.

Donald Mustard yet again teasing The Cube's return with the "They see me rollin’" lyrics 👀 pic.twitter.com/4pMKnFbOmt — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 8, 2021

Kevin the Cube was a huge part of the Chapter 1 storyline. Debuting in Season 5, Kevin had an impact on the storyline until the finale of Chapter 1 in the history of Fortnite. He was last seen in Season X, until he resurfaced at the Rift Tour.

Kevin the Cube's inevitable return to Fortnite

Following the explosion of Kevin the Cube, it was believed that he was dead. However, Steamy Stacks has a model of Kevin the Cube, and the company that owns it is called Kevolution Energy. The memory sequence from Ariana Grande's live event showcased the cube once again. However, it was not a memory because the setting of the picture of Kevin was not the map he came from.

Kevin the Cube was seen on the Chapter 2 map in the memory sequence. This almost confirms that he will be making his return in Chapter 2. There's not a lot of time left in Season 7 (about a month), but it is likely that Kevin's return will be teased and he will potentially make his official return in the season-ending live event.

Kevin the Cube's birthday is also coming up soon, which might be the perfect time for a dramatic re-entry to Fortnite. Everyone involved with Fortnite seems to be teasing the return of Kevin at every turn.

#Fortnite Fun Fact 🟪



Kevin The Cube's birthday will be in 11 days! Almost a year ago Donald Mustard posted Happy Birthday to him saying, "Kevin MIGHT be gone, but is not forgotten"



Do you think Kevin might make a return in 11 days? pic.twitter.com/sVwUSBjtlA — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) August 13, 2021

Live events that end seasons almost always have big implications for the following season. With the alien invasion and Kevin the Cube probably playing some kind of role, this event is likely to be one of the biggest yet. Kevin the Cube is a relatively unknown commodity. His runes and other things could be considered of alien descent, which would tie him into the current storyline nicely.

Aliens in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Whatever happens, it's sure to be a huge event with far-reaching implications. One thing is very likely, though: Kevin the Cube is returning to Fortnite. It's not a matter of if but when.

Edited by Sabine Algur