Where is Dusk in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 8's NPCs have scattered across the map, and many Fortnite gamers are currently seeking Dusk, a vampire-looking character that acts like most other NPCs. To complete the Vampire Combat questline, players need to find and interact with Dusk to receive the massive chunks of experience the quest chain rewards.

Dusk offers Fortnite players a couple of options when interacted with, including activating a prop disguise to hide and ambush unsuspecting enemies. She also holds the Shadow Tracker, an exotic silenced pistol for 400 Gold Bars.

Dusk's location in Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 8

Prior to meeting Dusk and completing Fortnite's Vampire Combat questline, players needed to perform various tasks involving weapons and damaging/finishing enemy players. After completing all of the tasks, they then need to seek Dusk herself for the final act.

Dusk is waiting for Fortnite players to the west of Lazy Lake and to the north of the lake on the south part of the map. She's standing around a pile of bones and rocks close to Primal Pond upon a slight incline.

The map above reveals her location with the Exotic Tracker pistol seen on the southern part of the map. Other players might be lurking nearby, however, as the Vampire Combat quest was given out to everyone. Be on the lookout for a quick escape or an intense early game fight if enemies are after the same task.

Gear up and drop to the west of Lazy Lake to find Dusk and complete Fortnite's Vampire Combat questline. Look for the small clearing with rocks and bones and a pale NPC in black clothing.

The Vampire Combat quests offer increasing amounts of experience as players progress through them. The first starts off at 12k, then 14k, and so on until the final leg that rewards 20k. These Fortnite quests don't take much time to complete and they yield great rewards for a player's efforts.

