5 most useful NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 'Cubed' storyline has introduced new characters to the battle royale game. Ranging from Kor to J.B. Chimpanski, players are going to see newer faces in the battle pass as character outfits and NPCs in the game.

Similar to the NPCs in the previous seasons, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season NPCs will spawn on fixed locations on the map. Players can approach these characters for quests that will reward them with gold. However, more than quests, these NPCs are also useful because some of them sell legendary and exotic weapons and items.

If players are struggling to find better loot from random drops and have enough gold bars, they can simply head up to one of these NPCs and buy a stronger weapon or much-needed healing items.

Best NPCs to find in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Some NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are clearly better than others. Although all of them offer almost similar rewards for their quests, some offer better items for sale than the rest.

5) Toona Fish

Toona Fish is the customizable skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass. It is also an NPC who players can find strolling across the wooden ship west of Holly Hedges named location.

The Toona Fish NPC offers Slurpfish for 145 gold bars, and players can purchase 5 of those at once. Slurpfish will help players heal 40 HP or shield, and players can stack 3 of these in a single slot.

Shiina @ShiinaBR TOONA FISH CUSTOMIZATION FEATURE IS SO INSANE HAHAH TOONA FISH CUSTOMIZATION FEATURE IS SO INSANE HAHAH https://t.co/zuiWKv1FK0

4) Charlotte

Charlotte is a part of the Demon Slayer x Fortnite collaboration, and players can find the NPC at the southeastern end of the Pleasant Park POI. The teenager possessed by a demon is offering a legendary weapon for 300 gold bars and has three of them in stock.

3) Pitstop

Pitstop is a biker NPC who players can find in Boney Burbs on the northeastern end. It is one of the most useful NPCs in the game, especially for the players who prefer long-range battles and use a sniper rifle as their primary weapon.

Pitstop sells the Dragon's Breath sniper rifle for 500 gold bars, and it can also help players find the next storm circle for 170 gold bars.

2) Dusk

Dusk is another useful NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 who not only offers an exotic weapon but also a great way for players to hide from their enemies. Players can buy the exotic Shadow Tracker pistol for 400 gold bars. The Dusk NPC will also help players activate a prop disguise for 75 gold bars.

1) Kor

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 also introduced a fierce mercenary NPC to the game, and it is unarguably one of the best NPCs apart from the Mythic bosses. Not only does Kor offer the epic Automatic Sniper Rifle for 250 gold bars, but the NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season also offers the purple Scar for 100 gold bars.

Aminey @TheAminey The Kor skin, her cosmetic set, and her extra styles! (More in the replies)



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) The Kor skin, her cosmetic set, and her extra styles! (More in the replies)



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) https://t.co/VC0v7ny1LW

Players can find the Kor NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 at the southeastern end of the Misty Meadows POI on the map.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi