Fortnite Season 8 NPC locations: All 15 NPCs and their locations

Fortnite Season 8 is live, and players have a ton of new content to explore. From brand new Battle Pass, new characters, cosmetics, and POIs, there are also a huge number of new NPCs in the game. These NPCs spawn at different locations on the island, and players have to find them during matches.

Listen up, recruits! This is our Reality and we’re going to save it.



We’ve got the best of the best on our side to help us out #FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/PVRyCcFEtG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

Players can interact with these NPCs and earn a ton of XP. Each NPC will have unique quests to offer, and players will have to complete these quests to earn the Battle Pass XP.

Players who want to quickly progress through the Battle Pass to unlock the exclusive cosmetic rewards will want to finish the NPC quests in Fortnite Season 8.

All 15 NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

There are 17 NPCs available in Fortnite Season 8, but two of them are currently bugged. Each NPC will offer players a quest and other items like healings, weapons, and rifts. Players can accept the quests and complete them to earn Battle Pass XP. Weapons and other items will require gold bars.

Completing five different quests of a single NPC will reward the players with 80,000 XP. If players do this for all 15 Fortnite Season 8 NPCs, they will earn a huge amount of XP for their Battle Pass progress.

Below are all the locations of the 15 Season 8 NPCs in Fortnite

Baba Yaga: Southwest of Sludgy Swamp

Fabio Sparklemane: Southwest of Misty Meadows, at Apres Ski

Dark Jonesy: Steamy Stacks

Kor: Misty Meadows, by the fountain

Dusk: On the hill, west of Lazy Lake

Torin: Captain Carp’s Delivery Truck, northeast of the Aftermath

Kitbash: Dirty Docks

Madcap: Southeast corner of Corny Crops

Penny: West of Retail Row

Pitstop: Boney Burbs, near the gas station

Charlotte: Pleasant Park

Scuba Jonesy: Coral Castle

J.B. Chimpanski: South of Catty Corner

Toona Fish: Viking Ship

The Brat: North of Lazy Lake

Players can also mark these locations from the Quest tab before jumping into the match. Click on the 'view the location' option for each NPC available, and the location will be marked on the map underneath.

Edited by Srijan Sen