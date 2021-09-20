What does Rainbow Ink do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As Season 8 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 is underway, a new element has been added to the game to give players some customization options for one of the skins recently released. The Toona Fish skin comes with several options for styles and looks, but players will need to farm an item called Rainbow Ink to unlock them.
The quick guide below will put confused players on the path to finding Rainbow Ink.
Uses and locations for Rainbow Ink in Fortnite's Season 8
Currently, it seems that Rainbow Ink can only be found inside chests of any variety. This includes regular chests, cosmic chests for duos and squads, and rare chests like IO types and others.
When players gather enough Rainbow Ink, they can use this special item to unlock upgraded cosmetic styles for the Toona Fish skin. Fortnite players will be able to alter nearly every aspect of this fishy skin from the body to the clothes worn.
Rainbow Ink in Season 8 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 fares similarly to the alien artifacts used to unlock different styles of the Kymera skin available to players back in Season 7. However, instead of specific locations, players will have to search across the map inside chests.
The Ink seems to spawn at random within the chests, so players should try to open as many as they can to increase their chances of finding some. Fortnite tends to implement plenty of opportunities for players to upgrade these types of skins with items like Rainbow Ink, so it won't take long to accumulate a nice stockpile to grab every look for Toona Fish's styles.