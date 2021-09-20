What does Rainbow Ink do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As Season 8 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 is underway, a new element has been added to the game to give players some customization options for one of the skins recently released. The Toona Fish skin comes with several options for styles and looks, but players will need to farm an item called Rainbow Ink to unlock them.

Aminey @TheAminey Some more info about the Toona Fish skin and his color bottles and rainbow ink that give him more styles!



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) Some more info about the Toona Fish skin and his color bottles and rainbow ink that give him more styles!



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) https://t.co/iDKUbB84kD

The quick guide below will put confused players on the path to finding Rainbow Ink.

Uses and locations for Rainbow Ink in Fortnite's Season 8

Currently, it seems that Rainbow Ink can only be found inside chests of any variety. This includes regular chests, cosmic chests for duos and squads, and rare chests like IO types and others.

When players gather enough Rainbow Ink, they can use this special item to unlock upgraded cosmetic styles for the Toona Fish skin. Fortnite players will be able to alter nearly every aspect of this fishy skin from the body to the clothes worn.

Cunderthunt @KingSqueaky @_antre__ @FortniteGame I like the styles from Kymera better but I hated collecting the alien artifacrts. Paint and Rainbow Ink are so much easier to collect because it just tells you where they are and you get rainbow ink from chests @_antre__ @FortniteGame I like the styles from Kymera better but I hated collecting the alien artifacrts. Paint and Rainbow Ink are so much easier to collect because it just tells you where they are and you get rainbow ink from chests

Also Read

Rainbow Ink in Season 8 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 fares similarly to the alien artifacts used to unlock different styles of the Kymera skin available to players back in Season 7. However, instead of specific locations, players will have to search across the map inside chests.

The Ink seems to spawn at random within the chests, so players should try to open as many as they can to increase their chances of finding some. Fortnite tends to implement plenty of opportunities for players to upgrade these types of skins with items like Rainbow Ink, so it won't take long to accumulate a nice stockpile to grab every look for Toona Fish's styles.

Edited by Siddharth Satish