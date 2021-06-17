Fortnite Season 7: Kymera cosmetics' insane grind is discouraging players

In Fortnite Season 7, the Battle Pass system was revamped, allowing the players to unlock cosmetics using Battle Stars. Additionally, a new kind of cosmetic called the Kymerea was added to the game.

However, to unlock more customization options for the Kymera skin, players need to locate and collect alien artifacts found throughout the island. In comparison, Battle Stars can be earned by merely leveling up in-game and completing various challenges and milestones.

Season 7 'Kymera' Alien Artifact Infographic! 👽💫 #fortnite



What styles y'all using? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RUDxJqSfaJ — GNA - Fortnite Leaks & News (@gnanewsco) June 11, 2021

Collecting alien artifacts has become one of the hardest things for players in Fortnite Season 7; here's why.

Fortnite Season 7: Kymera Crazy

When the Kymera skin was unveiled and showcased in the Battle Pass, players absolutely loved it. However, after the new season began, loopers soon realized collecting alien artifacts was not an easy task.

In this Season, Fortnite introduced Alien Artifacts wich you can spend on different Kymera styles.



With that being said, how many artifacts have you collected? And how many styles have you unlocked?#FortniteInvasion #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/StFMhPM1lS — FrogB (EVERYTHING FROGGED) (@FrogBFNBR) June 14, 2021

To elaborate, five new artifacts spawn every week in stacks of four. According to HYPEX, players will need a total of 360 artifacts to unlock all Kymera cosmetics.

Since Fortnite Season 7 ends on September 12th, 2021, collecting 360 artifacts in roughly 11 weeks is a huge task, even if they average 20 per week.

This post from Hypex made me want to give up entirely. The Kymera skin is my favorite of the season due to the customization but I can’t make Fortnite a full time job to make this happen. Alien artifacts won’t pay my bills. pic.twitter.com/wnrGzqPcA4 — Turkey Bullwinkle (@T_Bullwinkle) June 13, 2021

Epic Games' solution to bypass this bottleneck was to introduce Cosmic Chests. These chests will provide up to 15 artifacts per week for a total of 160 at the end of Fortnite Season 7, bringing the grand total to 360 artifacts.

Designed to solve the alien artifact collection problem, this solution has essentially become a major headache for the Fortnite community.

Why is the community unhappy with Cosmic Chests in Fortnite Season 7?

Introduced as saving graces, Cosmic Chests have done little to help players collect artifacts. Unless loopers decide to squad up, solo players are left out to hang despite purchasing the Battle Pass to use the cosmetic.

Cosmic Chests, good joke. I haven't even been able to open *one* Cosmic Chest for Kymera parts this past week. I play alone, they don't spawn in Solo or TR. I solo-queued into Duos, never even managed to find a damn chest. Waited at typical spawn points, never saw any map marker. — Knusperfrosch (Schwanenwald) (@schwanenwald) June 15, 2021

Even while in Duos or a full squad, the chances of finding one in-game are slim. Opening a Cosmic Chest without being interrupted is even harder.

While leveling up is a grind, it is more fluid in nature as players can level up by completing numerous activities in-game. This can be done solo and is not as hectic as finding cosmic chests in Fortnite Season 7.

The discontent is not just on Twitter, as the Fortnite Reddit community has begun to air their voices as well. A Reddit user by the name of CardinalDoctor wrote:

"Are you serious? I can't unlock all Kymera styles through the weekly map artifacts? I'm a solo player. I'm not gonna mess around trying to get a random to open a chest that might not even have an artifact. Who designed this? Who at Epic thought, let's design an unlock system that's impossible for solo players to unlock. Man, I've lost all interest in Kymera. 0% chance I ever use that skin now."

Very few players want to team up or grind to find artifacts to unlock already paid-for cosmetics. Players are left wondering why Epic Games made it mandatory to collect artifacts from Cosmic Chests rather than spreading them out evenly in the map.

Another Reddit user known as DragonfruitNo959 sums up the situation by saying:

"It's crazy, people are actively looking for the chests, and you'll literally find loot lying around the area; indicating that takedowns happened there. Why make artifacts essential to unlocking cosmetics, part of such a rare chest? Not everyone wants to fight over unlocking a chest."

Many players feel this is a major oversight by Epic Games. At the moment, there is no official statement from the developers regarding these issues. Players are hoping for changes to come by next week during the Fortnite 17.10 update.

Somewhat similar to Potato Head toys, players can swap out different features of the new Kymera cosmetic according to their liking. There are hundreds of potential combinations for players to choose from, which ensures that no two Kymeras in a Battle Royale will look the same in Fortnite Season 7.

17.10 Has been added to the staging servers and will release next week! #Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion — Gopex - Your Fortnite News 🚀 (@ItzGopex) June 16, 2021

