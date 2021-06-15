Fortnite Season 7: Fortnite Rumble update continues to receive backlash

Fortnite's latest update for Rumble caught a few negative remarks from fans after its release, adding to the backlash it has already been receiving. The update focuses more on combat and takes the spotlight away from exploring the map and looting.

According to Fortnite, the new Team Rumble changes are INTENTIONAL.



The updated mode focuses more on combat and less on exploring and looting. pic.twitter.com/U8OsCZCoBv — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) June 9, 2021

Rumble in Fortnite seems to be steering in a direction that players aren't happy with since the mystery before big fights has been eliminated. The majority of Rumble players want it to be changed back to its original state.

Fortnite's Rumble update reactions

Since the storm closes in 1 minute, players who seek to complete challenges have an extremely limited window to finish them. Fortnite's Rumble takes away a core aspect of the game to push players closer to combat, a feature some players place second over others.

Great, how am I supposed to do challenges? — Savilllozz (@savilllozz) June 9, 2021

Some players have asked Epic Games to include a mode in Fortnite that opposes Rumble's combat focus and centers around the looting/exploring aspect. A big reason behind this is because players who aren't quite as skilled at the shooting part might get lost in the weeds here.

then we need a more explore/loot based game mode kinda like the original team rumble for challenges bc pubs are way to sweaty and any players who are not as good will definitely have trouble completing challenges. — LacedOffShrooms (@SelloutSly) June 9, 2021

Epic Games' attempt to prevent people from leaving the game seems to have backfired as some are leaving for a different reason. Since the looting and exploration aspect has essentially been removed, many players dip before the end of the match.

I love how Epic tried to quicken the pace of Team Rumble, as a way to deter people from leaving, and I'm sitting here in a game of 3 vs 10...#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ZVRLtgtnML — Cruz (@LostNdConCruzed) June 13, 2021

It's clear that the fanbase around Rumble's update has rejected the changes and isn't pleased with the decision to shift the game mode. As one of Fortnite's most popular modes, the backlash it has received seems to have tanked its ratings.

The Fortnite Team Rumble update has officially broken the mode, and the community is not happy. It's unclear why Epic Games decided to do this, but the backlash is severe, with fans wanting it reverted immediately. This mode has long been the best place to squad up and complete.. — Mushy-Fortnite leaks (@MushyFN) June 11, 2021

Casual players might as well stay away from Rumble now, according to some disgruntled Fortnite players. Many are stating that Fortnite is attempting to make the game as sweaty as possible and is only meant for tryhards, eliminating space for casual play.

Fortnite is so hell-bent on becoming the sweatiest game of all time, it couldn't even leave team rumble alone. I've never witnessed a game try so hard to eliminate the casual player before. — Evan Shaughnessy (@evanshag6) June 10, 2021

Negative responses from the Fortnite community are hard to ignore. Almost all of its players who have taken to social media are complaining and explaining how broken Rumble is now.

Here are a few more reactions from frustrated players:

Fortnite quietly tried to fix Team Rumble, but made everything worse https://t.co/hec1OYhaq2 — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) June 9, 2021

Fortnite made Team Rumble so sweaty now — bloxtun (@iambloxtun) June 10, 2021

Insert @isnewpuddy Midas quote here. You know which one. What have they done to Team Rumble. Was my favourite mode and look what they have done to it. I cannot believe what I am saying now but Fortnite FIX YOUR GAME!!!!!!! #RevertTeamRumble pic.twitter.com/WVsoNxS1vm — Riley Studios (@RileyStudiosYT) June 9, 2021

