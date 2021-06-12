Top 5 looting spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

As Fortnite has seen a few map changes with Season 7's impact, the loot quality of areas fell and rose in the ranks of best locations. Alien weapons and NPCs can now be found all over the map and more densely in certain towns, shifting the balance between the looting results.

A couple of new areas, like Corny Complex and Believer Beach, already see high amounts of traffic compared to named locations. Other additions to the Fortnite world, like the IO Tech bases, pull players to those destinations as well.

Corny Complex is my favorite POI this season @EpicGames @FortniteGame did a great job with this location its fun it reminds me of places like stark industry that are heavily contested fun PoIs that offer good loot as a reward #FortniteSeason7 #Fortnite #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/MGt3DMdCva — DiamondLynxx (@diamondlynxx) June 12, 2021

Fortnite Season 7's best looting locations

#1 - Corny Complex

Image via Epic Games

The previously named Colossal Crops took over as Corny Complex on the upper right section of the map and holds a great looting opportunity. As a map near the center, looting rotations are optimal in different storm circle patterns.

Corny Complex contains plenty of chests for an entire squad to gear up as well as an underground IO base with new weapons. Brave Fortnite players who wish to drop here better be prepared for a fight early on, but the results are worth it.

#2 - Believer Beach

Image via Epic Games

Believer Beach came into the 7th Season of Fortnite's Chapter 2 with a large amount of attention centered on it. The location contains the highest spawn rate for loot chests and stretches over a wide section of land, leaving room to move around enemy teams.

While this location rests on the edge of the map, there are plenty of vehicles around to escape the storm. The roads lead to the center of the map and open to various options for the next place to hit.

#3 - Dinky Dish

Image via Epic Games

This POI enters as one of Fortnite's new IO bases that contains the IO Tech weapons used against alien technology. It holds several regular loot chests as well as a few supply chests that contain the IO tech weapons.

Its location merits a good defensive opportunity, so players can see enemies approach from down hill. The getaway methods also make this a great location with IO vehicles and infinite launchpads

#4 - The Crater

Image via Epic Games

The center of the map in Fortnite's Season 7 attracts attention from every angle. After the meteor terraformed a massive divet in the map, plenty of alien weapons and technology can be found here.

In addition, there are high amounts of resources to gather in case of a sudden fight from sneaking enemies. The Crater gives players nearly any option of a second destination with Boney Burbs and Corny Complex.

#5 - Dirty Docks

Image via Epic Games

A long-time favorite of some Fortnite players sees constant attention while not being super busy at the start of the game. Dirty Docks holds massive amounts of loot chests and gives players items to gear up without much resistance, given its low popularity for now.

Hoards of materials can be farmed here as well as multiple vehicles for any type of escape from the storm. Squads can fuel up in any aspect to prepare themselves for the rest of the game, making this spot incredibly viable.

