Every new POI in Fortnite Season 7

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite has arrived and with it, the Zero Point was destroyed and the Primal Zone vanished.

A new Season of Fortnite is an exciting time. So many theme changes, character skins, and weapons get added into the battle royale. New locations pop up on the island too.

Fortnite is known for its POIs, or Points of Interest. These are places where players often flock to, dropping in hot for the best loot, and picking apart those who may have landed too late. So, what are the new POIs in Season 7?

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite did not add a new POI

The Fortnite Battle Royale Island has 15 Points of Interest at the start of Chapter 2 Season 7. None of them are new as such, as every single POI was found just days ago in Chapter 2 Season 6.

This does not mean the map has stayed completely intact, however. Fortnite Season 7 may not have added any new POIs, but they certainly overhauled a handful of locations that players are familiar with.

Location changes in Fortnite Season 7

The cinematic trailer for Chapter 2 Season 7 gives Fortnite players the backstory for what is to come. Aliens arrive, Superman looks ready to spring into action, and Rick from Rick & Morty is on the scene.

The end of the trailer shows The Spire being absolutely decimated by the UFO above it. That is reflected on the Fortnite map, with a giant crater found in the center of the map where The Spire once was.

Alien forces have invaded the Island while Doctor Slone leads the Imagined Order against them.



Team up with Guggimon, Rick Sanchez, Kymera and more as the cosmic war rages.



All of the towers of the Spire Guardians have also been removed from the Fortnite map. They have been replaced with a purple corruption of sorts, where players are able to obtain alien loot and meet the aliens themselves.

The only name location change is that of Corny Complex. This is just an expansion to the former Colossal Crops. Sweaty Sands is now Believer Beach as well. So, no big changes other than the names of these locations.

Topping it all off, however, is the massive spaceship floating above the Fortnite island. Players can see it just above them, and they may even be abducted for a chance to loot some chests before being placed back on the island.

