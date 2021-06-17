Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Upcoming new weapons and Alien Boss

According to the new Fortnite Season 7 leaks by HYPEX, a lot of new weapons will be coming to the game soon. In addition to the Cowinator and the Prop gun, three other weapons have been leaked so far.

Given how accurate HYPEX has been with leaks, these weapons are bound to be added to Fortnite sooner or later. The soonest possible date could be next week during the Fortnite 17.10 update. Meanwhile, the latest date could be sometime during or after the Mothership directly hovers over the island.

There is no concrete timeline as of now. However, based on these Fortnite Season 7 leaks, the weapons will definitely be coming in-game.

Here’s a Look at 2 of the Upcoming #FortniteSeason7 weapons👽



-Left: Cowinator (Lifts Objects and Throws them)



-Right: Prop Gun (Transforms you to Props with a Cooldown and Notifies Enemies Nearby every 30 Seconds) pic.twitter.com/qDqdIuzJcy — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) June 12, 2021

In addition to new weapons, it would seem that a new alien boss will also be joining the game. Although details regarding the new NPC are limited, there's enough to talk about at the moment.

With that being said, it's time to take a look at the cool futuristic weapons and the new alien boss NPC that are reportedly set to arrive in Fortnite Season 7.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks -Two upcoming weapons, Cowinator, and Prop Gun

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal three new weapons and an alien boss NPC

Bad News

According to the stats, this unreleased weapon will most definitely be "bad news" for opponents. Much like the Rail gun, the shots will be charged before firing. However, unlike the Rail gun, charging these shots won't feel like an eternity.

The weapon will do 33 damage at any distance, and players will find five shots ready upon picking it up. It will overheat after five shots and have a cool downtime of about four seconds. Despite its measly damage to opponents, it does a whopping 550 damage to builds, which is 100 more than Fortnite UNOs.

Upcoming "Bad News" Heavy Weapon Stats, Its kinda like the UFOs weapon:



- You charge the shot for 1.5 sec

- Damage: 33 (all ranges)

- You pick it up with 5 ready shots

- It overheats after 5 shots and cools down after ~4 seconds

- Builds Damage: 550 (100 more than the UFO) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 16, 2021

Judging by the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, this weapon won't be exotic and will probably be dropped by alien NPCs upon takedowns. Hopefully, future leaks will reveal more about this weapon soon.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - Coral castle will be destroyed and reveal ancient fossils

Exotic Pulse Rifle

Much like Dr. Slone's Pulse rifle, this exotic variant will make things interesting on the battlefield. The weapon will be sold by an upcoming NPC known as Kymera.

Players can buy it for 500 gold bars, and additionally, they can also duel the NPC for a Purple Tactical Shotgun.

Upcoming Exotic Pulse Rifle stats, will be sold by the upcoming Kymera NPC:



- Price: 500 Gold

- Has less recoil than other rarities

- Shoots 2 bullets per shot (burst)

- Damage (Close/Mid/Long): (30/24/20) per bullet

- The NPC an also be dueled for a Purple Tac Shotgun — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 16, 2021

According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, this Pulse rifle variant has the least amount of recoil compared to all other rifles of its kind. Not only does it offer the least amount of recoil, but it also fires in burst mode.

The damage varies depending on the distance, which means that the weapon will be pretty useful in close encounters. Generally, however, rifles are more suited for close to mid-range combat. Either way, the exotic Pulse rifles will be well worth their weight in gold.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - List of upcoming NPCs, spawn locations, and more

Mythic Ray gun and upcoming Alien Boss

According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, the upcoming yet-to-be-named Alien Boss will carry a Mythic Ray gun. There are six possible spawn locations for the Alien Boss. However, they are yet to be confirmed.

Going back to the weapon, at close range with 12 DPS, players with a steady hand can easily melt opponents before reloading. However, given that opponents use shotguns at close range, the Mythic Ray gun is not exactly the weapon of choice for engagements.

Upcoming Alien Boss (name is unknown)



- He has 6 locations and he only spawns in one of them (could change)

- Carries a Mythic Ray Gun, here are the stats:

* Has less recoil when not aiming

* Damage (Close/Mid/Far): 12/9.6/8.1 (blue: 9/7.2/6)

* Reload time: 1.75s (blue: 2.5s) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 16, 2021

Nonetheless, it could be useful in certain situations, given the constant damage output it can deal. Players will more than likely have to eliminate the boss to claim the Mythic Ray gun.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - Carnage Skin, upcoming Venom collab, and more

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh