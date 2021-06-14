Fortnite Season 7: Unreleased Fort Cow vehicle and Morty car concept

Just like with previous seasons, Epic Games only released a few elements in-game at the start of Fortnite Season 7. This has become standard practice, with developers holding back a lot of content until the old content has been widely consumed and reaches saturation point.

When this happens, based on community feedback and a few factors, a few items are added to the game to shake things up and renew interest. At times, not all concepts make it to the game. Over the course of development, certain concepts are either scrapped completely or held back for later use.

Here’s a Look at 2 of the Upcoming #FortniteSeason7 weapons👽



-Left: Cowinator (Lifts Objects and Throws them)



-Right: Prop Gun (Transforms you to Props with a Cooldown and Notifies Enemies Nearby every 30 Seconds) pic.twitter.com/qDqdIuzJcy — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) June 12, 2021

Much like the upcoming new weapons that were recently leaked, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has found a potentially unreleased or scrapped vehicle concept, which may or may not be coming to Fortnite Season 7.

On the flip side, an artist-designed a concept for the Morty Car, which would look amazing and compliment players who have unlocked the Rick and Morty cosmetics from the Battle Pass.

Also Read: How to get the Toxic Rick skin in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 vehicle concepts

Fort Cow Vehicle

According to HYPEX, there is an unreleased or scrapped vehicle in the game files known as "Fort Cow Vehicle." As weird as the name may seem, that's the official name. While the files and configuration for the vehicle may have been disclosed, it's unclear if it'll ever make it to the game.

The upcoming Alien Parasites will have 75 health, and their eggs 60 health!



Also there's an unreleased/scrapped vehicle with the codename "Fort Cow Vehicle", it only has 2 configs for now which are the Max Fuel (100) & Spawn Fuel (100), its probably this (its not the whiplash)! pic.twitter.com/JtRGpp4pUr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 14, 2021

Judging by the name, it looks like Epic Games tried to add some slapstick humor to the game by adding a cow-themed vehicle alongside the Guernsey Skin. Suffice to say, the idea may have been scrapped or probably be added sometime in the future.

GUERNSEY (Extra Styles) Concept 🐄



From the moment I saw this skin I knew I had to make some color variants for it! #Fortnite #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/1Muqoy4kvG — Granbe ⚡️ (@GranbeFN) June 9, 2021

The Morty car

With the Rick and Morty collaboration, the possibilities in Fortnite Season 7 could be limitless. However, with that being said, it's highly unlikely that Epic Games will be adding any more items to the collaboration, like Rick's Portal gun, for instance.

Irrespective of the possibilities, a concept artist came up with a hilarious idea for adding another Rick and Morty element to the game named the Morty car. Although the concept is more of a gag than an actual design, the Morty car would represent Morty Smith in-game far better than the Hammerhead Morty pickaxe.

the greatest fortnite concept ever pic.twitter.com/wie6zF7D6j — JjGuyy0 (@JjGuyy0) June 13, 2021

In essence, the Morty car would be no different to other cars in Fortnite Season 7, except that it would make "Morty" noises when players would crash into things while driving. For players and fans familiar with the series, it's easy to understand how funny this could be.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 - Everything known about the Alien Mothership so far

Edited by suwaidfazal