Fortnite Season 7: Reddit user showcases concept for "Portal Gun" from Rick and Morty series

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is out, and players are going bonkers with all the new POIs, skins, quests, and NPCs. For the first time, players can drive an aerial vehicle in the game, the Kymera UFOs. Aliens have entered the island, and a huge mothership UFO is currently hovering above the map.

Players can defeat aliens and take over UFOs, attack enemies with them or lift objects and items or even players, only to place them elsewhere. There are new heroes in Fortnite. Rick Sanchez from the popular animated series Rick and Morty is the current favorite.

Fans of the show know that Rick Sanchez is an alcoholic scientist, inspired by Emmett "Doc" Brown from Back to the Future. Rick makes some of the most absurd inventions in the show, which he uses in his many adventures.

Since Fortnite is a very imaginative island, players are now starting to imagine if a few of Rick's inventions from the show could be added to the game.

Reddit user proposes Portal Gun in Fortnite similar to Rift-To-Go

The Fortnite subreddit is filled with innovative ideas for new weapons. However, one post got almost 2k upvotes, and loads of players shared their thoughts on the practicality of the weapon in the game.

u/IMsoSAVAGE posted a picture of Rick's Portal Gun and suggested it works as the Rift-To-Go, which was first added to Fortnite back in 2018. Rift-To-Go allowed players to teleport from the ground to the sky in a diving position.

The Portal Gun will work as a teleporter in the game, allowing players to escape fights when they are low on health or want to take enemies by surprise.

Players have suggested various adjustments to the gun so that it does not become overpowered. The spawn location should be random, and the risk will get higher as the circle gets smaller, as players using the gun in the final circle can land up in the storm. There needs to be a cooldown, and the portal can remain open for a few seconds allowing other players to follow.

While there are no leaks of the Portal Gun in the game, with all the collaborations Fortnite has been bringing to the game in recent times, the Portal Gun might be a possibility soon.

