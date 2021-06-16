Fortnite Season 7 leaks: List of upcoming NPCs, spawn locations, and more

According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks by HYPEX, new NPCs will soon arrive on the island. Currently, there are less than two dozen NPCs in-game, as compared to nearly 50 that were there in Fortnite Season 6.

Rather than adding all NPCs to the game at the start of the season, Epic Games introduces them over time. With the Fortnite 17.10 update less than a week away, loopers won't have to wait much longer to see them.

[🤖] Patch v17.10 has been added to staging servers.



Epic is currently testing this update version, and will most likely release within the upcoming week. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) June 15, 2021

Based on the Fortnite Season 7 leaks by HYPEX, there are potentially four new NPCs that will arrive shortly. They are:

Summer Henchman (Brutus)

Summer Alien

Vorian Scout (Kymera)

Superman

While there is no timeline given as to when these NPCs will be added in-game, there is a lot of additional information about them.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal new NPCs coming soon

1) Superman

Right off the bat, the NPC that catches the eye is Superman. First showcased in the Season 7 trailer, the son of Krypton comes to the island in the hour of need. It's unknown whether he was already on the island or was called by Dr. Slone.

Players who have purchased the Battle Pass will get to enjoy two edit styles for the skin. Based on lore, Superman might be located at a farm-based POI in-game.

2) Summer Alien and Summer Henchman

Summer Alien and Henchman could appear during the summer event. As of now, Epic Games remains tight-lipped about the information. Hopefully, as the season progresses, more details will be revealed.

We'll most likely get a Summer Brutus this season, there's an unreleased Summer NPC with this dialogue if you go to him as the normal Brutus: "No Doppelgangers. I'm on vacation."



Description: "Nothing, not even an alien invasion, will keep him from enjoying his vacation." pic.twitter.com/NlG4qauuW2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2021

According to the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, Summer Henchman will spawn at Believer Beach, and the Summer Alien will spawn at Steamy Stacks. However, these locations may be subject to change.

Last info about the upcoming NPCs spawn locations:



- Summer Henchman (Brutus) will spawn at Believer Beach

- Summer Alien will spawn at Steamy Stacks (could change)

- Kymera (The one missing from the collection) will spawn at Coral Castle or maybe the destroyed version of it! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2021

3) Vorian Scout

Based on the information at hand, it's known that the Vorian Scout will be an NPC who looks like a Kymera. Players can, duel the NPC. Upon winning the duel, players will receive a purple-tier Tactical Shogun.

Alternatively, players will also be able to buy an exotic version of the Pulse Rifle from the NPC for 500 gold bars.

Upcoming Exotic Pulse Rifle stats, will be sold by the upcoming Kymera NPC:



- Price: 500 Gold

- Has less recoil than other rarities

- Shoots 2 bullets per shot (burst)

- Damage (Close/Mid/Long): (30/24/20) per bullet

- The NPC an also be dueled for a Purple Tac Shotgun — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 16, 2021

Edited by Gautham Balaji