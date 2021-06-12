Fortnite alien artifact locations: All artifacts in Season 7 so far

Epic Games introduced Kymeras in Fortnite Season 7. They are essentially skins that can be customized to a high degree.
From head type to battle armor color, players have the creative freedom to build their Kymera as they see fit. With dozens of customizations, it's unlikely that two Kymeras will look the same during a Battle Royale.
However, to unlock new cosmetics, players will need to find alien artifacts. This will take some time as Epic Games is somewhat limiting the number of artifacts that players can find per week.
Although Cosmic Chests drop some alien artifacts, the number is very low.
The best way to find alien artifacts is by visiting specific locations on the Fortnite map and collecting them.
Battle Pass holders should collect as many alien artifacts as they can during Fortnite Season 7.
All alien artifact locations in Fortnite Season 7
There are currently five active alien artifact locations. Another five will become active during week two of Fortnite Season 7.
For ease of navigation, the locations will be broken up week-wise.
Week 1 locations of alien artifacts:
- North East of Believer Beach
- The Aftermath (The Crater)
- The Durr Burger
- Catty Corner
- The Orchard
Week 2 locations of alien artifacts:
- Discovery Dish
- North West of Blue Steel Bridge
- South of Corny Complex
- Brutus' Basin
- West of Lazy Lake Island
Note: The alien artifacts are found in stacks of four. Players who collect all five artifacts diligently should have 20 artifacts by the end of each week.
Golden alien artifacts
According to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, there are two kinds of alien artifacts in the game, although Epic Games is yet to add the golden variant to Fortnite Season 7. While the purple variant gives players four artifacts per stack, the golden variant will provide players with seven artifacts per stack.
It's unclear when the developers will be adding golden alien artifacts to the game. Regardless, they are likely to be very rare. Players would be better off collecting the artifacts weekly than trying to find a golden one in-game.
