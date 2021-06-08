Fortnite Season 7: Where to find Cosmic Chests

Fortnite has finally dropped the highly anticipated Chapter 2 Season 7. The new season has brought on several changes, even to the battle pass. Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of bunker chests, which players needed to dig up with their pickaxe to open. These had improved loot and were marked by a dirt spot on the ground where grass usually is.

This season, Fortnite is introducing cosmic chests, in keeping with the alien theme. These chests are surrounded by some sort of encasing that makes them difficult to open. Fortunately, there is a solution.

Fortnite cosmic chests

Infos about the Cosmic Chest



- It drops Alien Artifacts

- It spawns in random open areas

- Only in Duos, Squads & Trios

- Its in Competitive too

- Spawns in first 3 zones after a few seconds delay

- It drops either SMGs/Pistols OR AKs/Scars OR Deagles/Snipers OR Pumps/Tacs — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Data miner HYPEX has found some information about these cosmic chests. They drop Alien Artifacts and spawn randomly in open areas, making them a risk to go after. They can drop multiple different weapons. They are not available in solo matches, likely because they require multiple people to open them.

Cosmic Chest Gameplay with @ShiinaBR & @Guille_GAG



It drops insane loot, I'll tell y'all the loot pool of it later today! pic.twitter.com/wFRI3yLObq — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

According to HYPEX, the loot dropped from a cosmic chest is much better than that of the average chest, much like the bunker chests from Season 6.

While the spawn is random, there are some locations that they are known to spawn in. There is one that spawns right outside of Steamy Stacks. It glows purple and is in an open area, so finding it shouldn't be too difficult.

Steamy Stacks. Image via Twinfinite

The second location is Dirty Docks. This cosmic chest can be found on the road that leads out of the northwestern part of this POI. This is one of the easiest cosmic chests to find.

Dirty Docks. Image via Fortnite Wiki

The third location is near Retail Row. On top of the snowy mountain just to the southeast of Retail Row, a cosmic chest can spawn. It is recommended to land there, as climbing up the mountain can be difficult. Pleasant Park also sees a cosmic chest spawn. It spawns in the grassy section just to the north of this POI.

The field just to the southeast of Misty Meadows will have that familiar purple glow, as well. The new Spiral Ruins also has a cosmic chest. This was the site of the Spire in Season 6, but it has now been destroyed and a cosmic chest can be found there.

Misty Meadows. Image via Fortnite Wiki

These are the locations that currently have known spawns for cosmic chests in Fortnite. There may be more locations that just haven't been found yet.

