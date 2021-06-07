Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks reveal major map changes

Fortnite Season 7 is hours away from going live. The new season will feature a new alien theme and UFOs. The leaks have excited gamers as they eagerly wait for Epic Games to release the new season.

The countdown has started, and players are concerned about the changes on the island in Season 7. They are eager to know how the Fortnite map will change following the v17.00 update.

Recently, a data miner leaked important information regarding the map changes for Fortnite Season 7, which this article will briefly discuss.

Fortnite: Old POIs return in Chapter 2 Season 7

The new season will boast the inclusion of aliens and UFOs. Several leaked audio files also explicitly discussed wild animals such as kangaroos, platypuses, and octopuses.

Gamers are eager to understand how Epic will incorporate these animals into the game. It was also speculated that a portion of the map would be changed to reflect Australian vegetation and house kangaroos.

However, a major leak was recently disclosed when data miner XTigerHyperX took to Twitter to reveal possible changes to the map.

The leaker stated that Season 7 would bring back POIs from the previous seasons of Fortnite. XTigerHyperX believes that the inclusion of the POIs will be relevant to the alien-themed season.

"Okay, comin' in hot: I got a caller who thinks the locations from before might be relevant to the new map. You guys let me know if that makes sense." pic.twitter.com/FFUimeRhNA — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) June 6, 2021

Loopers have already started experiencing alien activities on the island. Several gamers encountered UFOs and were abducted by them.

The extraterrestrial beings also implemented specific changes in the map, meaning gamers encountered several markings on the cornfields near Colossal Crops.

Several users have complained that the developers change only a few locations and boost the spawn in these areas. They hope Epic will bring large-scale changes to the map that will help spread the gameplay across several locations.

It must be noted that all this is mere speculation. Confirmation regarding the same will be available once Season 7 is officially released on June 8th.

The developer is yet to confirm any news regarding the inclusion of the POIs from Fortnite's previous season. Season 7 will go live within a few hours, and gamers can expect an official statement from Epic anytime soon.

