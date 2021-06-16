Fortnite 17.10 update early patch notes: General bug fixes, creative hotfix, and more

With one week left to go, the Fortnite 17.10 update is not too far away. According to the leakers, the new patch is already on the staging servers and Epic Games is testing it to ensure it works without a glitch.

By the looks of it, the developers will be going for a bi-monthly update in Fortnite Season 7. This shouldn't come as a surprise given how for the entirety of last season, major updates occurred every two weeks.

[🤖] Patch v17.10 has been added to staging servers.



Epic is currently testing this update version, and will most likely release within the upcoming week.

The Fortnite 17.10 update seems to be filled with both minor and major bug fixes. In addition to in-game issues, the update will also target certain technical glitches.

Players can expect this update to be rather large in nature, as this is the first official major patch coming to Fortnite Season 7 since it went live. At the moment though, there is no exact date for this update.

New Zelda update in fortnite looks awesome pic.twitter.com/Ebloz5VfO1 — BroToast (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@brotoast08) June 15, 2021

Given that these patches for the Fortnite 17.10 update are coming from a leak, the exact details about them are somewhat ambiguous and unknown. In addition to the ones mentioned in the leak, there could be other major bug fixes as well that is yet to be either announced by Epic Games or discovered by leakers.

Nonetheless, without further ado, it's time to dive right in and discuss the early patch notes for the Fortnite 17.10 update.

Fortnite 17.10 update: All known early patch notes

Please note that the early patch notes mentioned in this article may be subject to change. With that being said, here is a list of things that will be addressed in the Fortnite 17.10 update:

General Issues:

Item Shop update notice not clearing.

Battle Royale issues:

Taking damage through cars while in motion.

Ability to change loot pool in Battle Labs temporarily disabled.

Character Collection book incompletable to missing entries.

Saucers may become inoperable if a beamed-up object falls on them.

One-handed Pickaxes continue to perform extra swings.

Creative issues:

Hub Controller Device joins in progress.

Images are cut off in the Discover tab.

Players can encounter infinite loading screens while flying out of the island.

Asset memory size not showing in pre-place mode on XL islands.

Xbox issues

Apparently, several Xbox users are facing a weird bug that has not been listed alongside others in the Fortnite 17.10 update. According to numerous Tweets, Xbox users are being kicked out of the party after leaving the game, which is not normal.

Does anyone else have the issue where after backing out of a match after winning, dying, lagging out, etc. It kicks you from whoever’s party you where in. This happens to me nearly every time. It would be nice to know if it’s happening to others too. — Jack Khan (@Trip8le8) June 16, 2021

Omgg yes i kept getting kicked out whenever i left the match and my friends always have to invite me again — -amelia (@a_meliab) June 16, 2021

What about getting kicked out of your party on xbox tho? — Sean999🐐 (@Seantrimble6) June 16, 2021

Hopefully, by the time the Fortnite 17.10 update is ready to go live, Epic Games will have added this bug to the list of patches as well.

On a side note, based on the latest leaks, Fortnite 17.30 is also currently being tested out by the developers. By all accounts, everything seems to be going according to plan so far this season.

