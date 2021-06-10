Fortnite Season 7 XP glitch is making it easier for players to level up quickly

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived, and with it comes quite a few new additions to the game. However, it's not without its glitches.

An XP glitch for Season 7 has been discovered that allows players to quickly complete challenges and gain XP. This is helpful because rather than the typical tiered, linear battle pass, Fortnite has opened up all items to be available at all times. Instead of grinding and leveling up, players can earn battle stars that can be used to purchase any item at any time. This glitch speeds up that process.

Completing weekly challenges and earning XP quickly can result in getting players the skin or items they really want without having to wait and earn other ones first. The days of the tier 100 skin are no more.

With all of that, there is a greater importance on leveling up quickly, and this glitch in Fortnite, which allows players to level up at incredible rates, has resulted in extremely high numbers of battle stars.

Fortnite has brought back battle stars. Image via Charlie INTEL

Despite being so early on in the season, players have found a glitch that works to level up quickly and earn battle stars.

There is some xp glitch in fortnite already? — Bucky Barnes (@Matix205) June 8, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 XP glitch

The Season 7 XP glitch involves battle lab. This XP glitch will allow players to complete any XP challenges inside battle lab. The loot settings need to be set to anything other than default for this to work.

The XP glitch works this season LMAO pic.twitter.com/oY1a2zRpgP — 〚kayde〛 (@ItzKayde) June 8, 2021

Solid Gold is a good recommendation and seems to work the best. Turning the "Experimental" setting on will allow players to complete elimination-related challenges without needing any friends to join. Players can spawn enemies and eliminate them to satisfy the requirements.

Solid Gold mode in Fortnite. Image via Forbes

Once players have completed all the challenges, it seems that the best way to get XP is to simply play the game. If there are no challenges to be completed, then playing and placing high or having a high number of eliminations will accrue a lot of XP. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is now available to play.

