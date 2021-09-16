Fortnite Season 8 Toona Fish Hue-ge Discovery questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fishstick has a new avatar in Fortnite Season 8, and the community cannot get enough of him. Toona Fish is here to bring some color to life, as players can customize the skin by collecting Toona Fish color bottles and rainbow ink.

In addition to customizing the skin, Toona Fish has a few challenges for players to complete. These challenges have five different stages and yield a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Different Named Locations (0/3) - 12,000

Stage 2: Dance Within 10 meters of an IO Guard (0/1) - 14,000

Stage 3: Visit the Aftermath (0/1) - 16,000

Stage 4: Pop Tires on vehicles (0/5) - 18,000

Stage 5: Buy an Item From a Character (0/1) - 20,000

Fortnite Season 8 Toona Fish Hue-ge Discovery questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Toona Fish Hue-ge Discovery questline challenges

There are a total of five stages in the Toona Fish Hue-ge Discovery questline that have to be completed to earn a punchcard. To begin the Fortnite challenge, players first need to talk to Toon Fish, located at Viking Vessel, west of Holly Hedges.

Stage 1: Visit different Named Locations (0/3) - 12,000

This stage of the challenge is by far the easiest. Players need to visit three different named locations in-game.

Stage 2: Dance within 10 meters of an IO Guard (0/1) - 14,000

To complete this challenge, players need to visit one of the four Fortnite IO Guard mini bases on the island and emote within 10 meters of them. Note that they are still hostile and will shoot on sight.

Stage 3: Visit the Aftermath (0/1) - 16,000

Players need to visit the Aftermath, which is located at the center of the map. Beware of the Megalodon that swims in the crater, it will attack if players get too close.

Stage 4: Pop Tires on vehicles (0/5) - 18,000

Players will have to pop a total of five tires on vehicles in-game to complete this stage of the Toona Fish Hue-ge Discovery questline. Vehicles can be found all around the island, so completing the challenge won't be an issue.

Stage 5: Buy an Item From a Character (0/1) - 20,000

Almost every NPC in Fortnite Season 8 sells an item, some more useful than others. To complete the last stage of the questline, players need to buy an item from any NPC using gold.

To kill two crows with one stone, players can visit Madcap in Corny Crops, buy mushrooms to complete the Toona Fish Hue-ge Discovery questline, and begin the Madcap Mushroom Master questline challenges.

Also Read

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches.

Edited by Srijan Sen