Where to find Rainbow Ink in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has delivered another customizable character much like Kymera from last season.

Toona Fish is a new skin in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Naturally, players have to work toward customizing Toona Fish just as they did with Kymera by finding the Alien Artifacts.

Rainbow Ink is how customizing Toona Fish will work in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This new in-game item needs to be hunted down and located by players if they want to color the new character.

To find Rainbow Ink in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players will have to find Cosmic Chests

Cosmic Chests have returned in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8. Inside these chests is where players will find Rainbow Ink. A maximum of 25 Rainbow Ink can be earned each week from these Cosmic Chests.

Some more info about the Toona Fish skin and his color bottles and rainbow ink that give him more styles!



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) pic.twitter.com/iDKUbB84kD — Aminey (@TheAminey) September 13, 2021

Cosmic Chests are not available in Solo mode; they must be opened with your squad members. At this point, they can appear anywhere on the Fortnite map, so be on the lookout.

Color Bottles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

In addition to the Rainbow Ink, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced Color Bottles across the map for players to find. These color bottles allow for different colors to be used on Toona Fish.

An Image of all Toona Fish Color Bottle Locations VIA @FortniteDotGG pic.twitter.com/nuIBoVHqMN — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 13, 2021

As per FortniteDotGG on Twitter, by way of the notorious Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the Color Bottle locations have been revealed. Along with Rainbow Ink, these will be the only ways to customize Toona Fish.

How Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink work

Once you have collected Color Bottles or Rainbow Ink in Fortnite Season 8, you will then be able to customize Toona Fish with a handful of different color options.

Rainbow Ink and Color Bottles work hand-in-hand. Rainbow Ink is spent to unlock specific color schemes for Toona Fish in Fortnite. Color Bottles must be found first, however, to unlock the option to spend Rainbow Ink.

That can be a bit confusing at first, but just think of it this way: collect all of the Color Bottles and then the Rainbow Ink. That's the order in which the customization would work.

