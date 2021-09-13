Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to add crows: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has finally arrived after an array of leaks and rumors. As expected, the new season has added several changes to Fortnite Island, including weapons, map changes, skins, and more. However, one of the most bizarre inclusions has to be the addition of crows, the first flying animals in the BR's history.

Fortnite Island is home to several animals, including wolves, frogs, and chickens, among several others. However, according to credible Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the 100-man BR is going to witness the appearance of crows as well.

Dataminers reveal crows are coming to Fortnite Season 8

As of writing, it isn't clear what the purpose of crows is going to be. But it's safe to assume that crows will be found scattered around the island. According to the tweet, eliminating crows will give two 'meat', which is a consumable item.

Interestingly, the cryptic tweet also suggests that a larger unreleased flying animal will drop a purple scar or a purple SMG, along with two 'meat'.

Crows only drop 2 meat when you eliminate them.



While Fortnite players know nothing for sure right now, the next few days will be crucial as Season 8 breaks out of its cocoon.

What else is new in Fortnite Season 8?

The leaker also revealed the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map, which includes several crash sites following Operation: Sky Fire. Players can find them near the following POIs:

Weeping Woods

Between Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake

Between Holly Hedges and Boney Burbs

Between Coral Castle and Pleasent Park

Dirty Docks

More importantly, Tilted Towers hasn't made an appearance as was initially reported by leakers. Previous rumors suggested that several Chapter 1 POIs, including tilted towers, would return to Fortnite Season 8. Sadly, the new map paints a different picture.

The map retains all elements from the previous season, implying that the appearance of Tilted Towers is nothing more than a pipe dream.

Fortnite veterans were expecting pyramids to correspond with the Egyptian theme that Season 8 is supposed to boast. It's possible that Season 8 will prominently feature Kevin the Cube, with pyramids being an unlikely addition.

However, one of the most consistent Fortnite streamers, SypherPK, has expressed his disappointment with the new map as he was expecting new additions, which hasn't been the case so far.

