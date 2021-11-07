Why Travis Scott is likely never returning to Fortnite again

Travis Scott will never return to Fortnite again. Following the aftermath of the Astroworld concert, where children and others succumbed to injuries, public outcry against the artist grew.

Despite the apology issued following the unfortunate event, fans, in general, are not happy. Even though most claim that management was at fault, according to some, the artist himself played a role in the events that followed.

"Can I bring my kids?"

Management is to blame for overcrowding and the stampede in general. However, Travis Scott himself markets directly to kids, which is the root of the problem. Without the marketing, children wouldn't have been there in the first place.

💉💪 @nickitellem



Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS.



For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #astroworldfest People are asking “Why is a 10 yr old at a Travis Scott concert getting hurt?”Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS.For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #AstroWorld People are asking “Why is a 10 yr old at a Travis Scott concert getting hurt?”Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS. For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #AstroWorld #astroworldfest https://t.co/s4d96NnNLM

Nevertheless, Travis Scott cannot be blamed for being an influential person. On the flip side, what upset fans was him not stopping the show after seeing fans collapse.

According to eyewitnesses and footage from numerous videos, the artist chose to continue singing despite the unfolding chaos. Rather than stopping the concert or addressing the crowd, the show went on unhindered.

Does the Travis Scott Fortnite skin have anything to do with any of this?

Given the fallout and negativity surrounding the concert, collaborations will be put on hold indefinitely. With fans blaming Travis Scott for being an indirect cause for the death of children, it will not bode well for any brand.

Given that kids as young as 13 years old can legally play the game, collaborating with an artist who is being accused is not a good look. Suffice to say, any cosmetics related to the artist will remain vaulted permanently.

ETFN Fortnite Leaks & News @EverythingFNG Travis Scott will not be making any new appearance in the Fortnite in game item shop anytime soon Travis Scott will not be making any new appearance in the Fortnite in game item shop anytime soon

ETFN Fortnite Leaks & News @EverythingFNG This is relating to the recent occurrence and Fortnite will not make any statement and will not consider future collabs or reappearances until further notice This is relating to the recent occurrence and Fortnite will not make any statement and will not consider future collabs or reappearances until further notice

Should Fortnite be held responsible for collaborating with Travis Scott?

Many netizens believe that Fortnite is to blame. However, there is no legal connection or control outside the game that developers can exercise on the artist in concern.

🍂 @FendiOVO 8 people passed at a concert and it’s people trying to blame this on fortnite ? 8 people passed at a concert and it’s people trying to blame this on fortnite ? https://t.co/uiX8n054rw

While it can be said that the game indirectly influenced children to go to the concert, the incident goes beyond the boundaries of the reel world and enters the real world.

Much like the DaBaby collaborations, which were canceled due to unsavory choice of words, the only thing that developers can do at the moment is cut ties with the artist to avoid backlash. Even though Fortnite is not directly involved, this is the best possible move available for them to make.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is based on public opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha