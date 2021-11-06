Top 3 Fortnite collaborations that were a total flop

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is close to launching the Naruto skin and players are currently waiting for the official announcement. In the history of Fortnite collaborations, this will be one of the most sought-after and hyped ones.

However, not all collaborations in the past four years with Fortnite have been equally amusing for fans. Many a time, players have disliked the skins and items launched to promote movie or fictional characters.

While some have personal opinions attached to their preferences for cosmetics in Fortnite, few collaborations were disliked by the majority of the community. Wreck-It-Ralph, for example, was spotted only once waving at players in Risky Reels.

Below are three such examples of collaborations that failed to make a mark in Fortnite.

Five collaborations that the Fortnite community disliked

3) Quibi

Quibi was a video streaming service that came in hot and left six months of its launch due to bankruptcy. However, in a short while, it left a mark on Fortnite when Epic Games collaborated with the service and allowed them to stream promotional videos on a large screen inside the game.

It could have been spotted in Risky Reels and players were expected to drop by and watch some of the content.

Thanks Remember this? Yeah the company Fortnite partnered with [Quibi] for this is shutting down after only 6 months of existing.Thanks @TheBriteFuture for mentioning this o/ Remember this? Yeah the company Fortnite partnered with [Quibi] for this is shutting down after only 6 months of existing.Thanks @TheBriteFuture for mentioning this o/ https://t.co/qbF0eiWick

The most significant part about this collaboration was that players could throw tomatoes at the screen, which may be the only thing players enjoyed.

2) Aquaman

Fortnite introduced Aquaman in the Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass. However, nothing was wrong with the skin. Other components were planned to be added with the collaboration. When that failed to happen, fans weren't happy about it.

The Atlantis POI was teased and fans were hyped about exploring the Lost Island of Atlantis. Nonetheless, the extended collaboration never happened and instead, Coral Castle was added to Fortnite island. Overall, the entire community was displeased that Epic Games did not produce results equivalent to the hype built up online.

1) Pennywise

Murderous and creepy clown Pennywise was teased in Fortnite with a red balloon tied to a sewer gate. However, that was all the action that fans of the horror franchise received as the skin never made it to the game.

While Epic Games did not comment on the symbolic red balloon, it was perhaps the most disappointing collaboration to take place in Fortnite.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

