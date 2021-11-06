"He markets directly to kids": Fortnite blamed after 10-year-old Travis Scott fan injured at Astroworld 2021

Travis Scott is probably one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. His concert was a huge hit amongst the players. Naturally, it is safe to assume that the battle royale game and the hip-hop artist share most of their fanbase.

Following two new songs, Travis Scott has already started the Astroworld 2021 tour to promote his songs. Even with the aftereffects of the pandemic, thousands of fans are turning up to hear the popular artist live.

Amongst all the Travis Scott fans, teens and young kids also want to attend a real-life concert of their favorite Fortnite Icon. Sadly, in a series of unfortunate events, a 10-year-old child recently suffered injuries during the Astroworld 2021 tour.

Some people have chosen to assign blame to the Travis Scott concert in Fortnite for the aforementioned mishap.

Is Fortnite responsible for the injury of a child during a Travis Scott concert?

When news about a child getting injured at the Astroworld 2021 concert, the internet started questioning what was a 10-year-old doing at the show in the first place. For many, the blame deservingly goes to his marketing strategies that majorly targets children.

At the forefront of all this blame was the Fortnite Travis Scott concert. The artist's decision to perform digitally in a game that has children as its majority player base was questioned by many internet users. Travis Scott's McDonald Meal collaboration was also thrown under the bus to support the argument that "he markets directly to kids."

💉💪 @nickitellem



Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS.



For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #astroworldfest People are asking “Why is a 10 yr old at a Travis Scott concert getting hurt?”Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS.For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #AstroWorld People are asking “Why is a 10 yr old at a Travis Scott concert getting hurt?”Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS. For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #AstroWorld #astroworldfest https://t.co/s4d96NnNLM

Fans believe that after witnessing the Astronomical Travis Scott Fortnite concert, children were inspired to attend one of his concerts in real life. Therefore, the artist's decision to promote himself in a children's game should be held accountable for what happened to the 10-year-old during the Astroworld 2021 tour.

Fortnite fans defend Travis Scott on the internet

The news of a child getting trampled at a concert was profoundly saddening for most people. However, they do not feel Fortnite or Travis should be blamed for the same.

Many Twitter users believe that the parents should have been careful, while others think that even without Fortnite, Travis would have had thousands or millions of young fans.

💉💪 @nickitellem choclito @pudinbu @hoesrule @tallalex11 it was an all ages concert @hoesrule @tallalex11 it was an all ages concert https://t.co/Acobbnf7YE Also, Travis Scott’s team encouraged kids to come with an adult as long as they had a ticket. There was no age restriction: twitter.com/pudinbu/status… Also, Travis Scott’s team encouraged kids to come with an adult as long as they had a ticket. There was no age restriction: twitter.com/pudinbu/status…

kristi @KrSissy @nickitellem The people saying this are sick. I took my kids to festivals for years. What happened tonight isn’t normal. Such a lack of compassion and empathy. @nickitellem The people saying this are sick. I took my kids to festivals for years. What happened tonight isn’t normal. Such a lack of compassion and empathy.

That One Guy @MeighanDwayne @KrSissy @nickitellem I'm a heavy metal fan and I've been going to festivals for decades. I've always seen a few kids here and there with parents and thought it was weird but not but not necessarily dangerous. No one "deserves" this regardless of their age when they're just trying to have a good time. @KrSissy @nickitellem I'm a heavy metal fan and I've been going to festivals for decades. I've always seen a few kids here and there with parents and thought it was weird but not but not necessarily dangerous. No one "deserves" this regardless of their age when they're just trying to have a good time.

rosenbergdigital @nickrosenberg



Almost every big concert has kids in attendance and is perfectly safe. A ten year old in attendance is much more likely to be harmed in the car to the concert than at the concert. @nickitellem Absent facts, people are looking for someone to blame.Almost every big concert has kids in attendance and is perfectly safe. A ten year old in attendance is much more likely to be harmed in the car to the concert than at the concert. @nickitellem Absent facts, people are looking for someone to blame. Almost every big concert has kids in attendance and is perfectly safe. A ten year old in attendance is much more likely to be harmed in the car to the concert than at the concert.

There are people on both sides of this debate. Whether a party gets the blame or not, they express their deepest condolences to the child's family and wish him a speedy recovery.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar