Travis Scott Fortnite skin return hinted amidst Astroworld tour

Concerts in Fortnite have become one of the most popular forms of live events. It was only possible due to the success of Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, which was one of the earliest concerts in the game.

The Astroworld concert in Fortnite introduced a whole new aspect to the game as well as the much-popular Travis Scott skin. Hundreds of thousands of fans attended the concert, but those who missed out want yet another Astroworld event with Travis Scott.

Fans have longed for the return of the Travis Scott Fortnite skin, along with yet another concert. It seems like their prayers have finally been answered after an ambiguous Instagram story from the hip-hop artist himself.

Travis Scott sparks rumors of his return to Fortnite via Instagram

The popular hip-hop artist took to Instagram to share a new AR feature. When fans visit his merchandise store, Space Village, they can open their cameras via Instagram and see an AR version of Travis Scott next to the store.

For many fans, this AR version looks similar to the Travis Scott skin in Fortnite. Therefore, they believe that it might be hinting at the return of the popular skin in the game.

The fact that Epic Games recently updated the Item Shop version of the Travis Scott skin in Fortnite further strengthens the rumors. Therefore, even though there are no official announcements or dedicated tabs in the game, fans still believe that the skin is returning to the Item Shop.

Fortnite would be the best place to hold an Astroworld concert

Following the release of two new songs from Travis Scott, the hip-hop artist is ready to go on his signature Astroworld tour. Hundreds of thousands of fans will be able to attend these promotional events.

Clearly, Travis is a popular figure in Fortnite. Therefore, if the Travis Scott skin in returns to the Item Shop, it would certainly make for a nice promotion for his new songs.

Given the restrictions posed by the pandemic, many would not be able to attend the live Astroworld tour. Therefore, it might be time for yet another Travis Scott Fortnite concert as the Astroworld tour goes digital for millions.

The return of the Travis Scott Fortnite skin has not yet been confirmed, and neither is another Astroworld concert. However, this is the perfect time to make either or both of them happen.

Edited by Sabine Algur