When is the Travis Scott skin coming back in Fortnite? Everything we know so far

Fortnite Season 8 will see many collaborations occur, but players are still expecting one to make it back to the Item Shop. Travis Scott was last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop over a year ago. It was one of the most popular skins in the game, and fans of the American rapper were surprised when Fortnite took the skin out of the game.

However, new rumors suggest that the skin might come back to the game. This is speculation, and Epic Games might never bring it back, which will make the Travis Scott skin quite rare in Fortnite.

Will Travis Scott outfit come back anytime soon in Fortnite?

Travis Scott is all set to release his new album Utopia in November 2021. This has sparked a new ray of hope among fans of Travis Scott in Fortnite that the skin might return to the Item Shop to celebrate the latest release.

While Fortnite Season 8 has just started, Epic Games might be conducting another massive concert that will see the American rapper make his way back into the game. However, the chances of this happening are quite low considering other popular singers already on the list. There are rumors that Lady Gaga or Marshmellow might be coming to the game. None of this sort has been confirmed yet.

HYPEX @HYPEX There might be another concert in fortnite, Possibly with @MAJORLAZER , and maybe with Marshmello again too i'll show y'all all the files related to it in a bit :D! There might be another concert in fortnite, Possibly with @MAJORLAZER, and maybe with Marshmello again too i'll show y'all all the files related to it in a bit :D!

Meanwhile, players can enjoy other fresh collaborations that Epic Games will bring to the game. Ariana Grande got her skin in Season 7 during the Rift Tour, and the players loved it. The skin has been financially beneficial for the studio, similar to most collaboration skins that Epic introduces. From Marvel to DC to Rick and Morty, Epic Games has proven they can bring anyone to Fortnite.

Season 8 had massive rumors that Naruto was going to be added to the game, but nothing of the sort is confirmed at the moment.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar