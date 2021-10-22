Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 theory suggests Travis Scott skin may return soon

Rumors have begun spreading that the Fortnite Travis Scott skin may be returning to the item shop soon. While these rumors are not something new and have been floating about for quite some time, this time around there might be some compelling evidence.

An upcoming live concert titled "Astroworld Festival" is due to take place on November 5-6. This is the third installment of the music concert, and is run by Travis Scott himself.

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 Travis Scott's "Astroworld Fest" is happening in 15 days, in Houston Texas, but the question remainsWill his Fortnite set finally return for the occasion? Travis Scott's "Astroworld Fest" is happening in 15 days, in Houston Texas, but the question remainsWill his Fortnite set finally return for the occasion? https://t.co/47j5i5p1OE

According to numerous Fortnite fans and content creators, the Icon Series Travis Scott skin may make a return during the musical event. Although these speculations are based on rumors alone, there could be some truth to them.

Could the Icon Series Fortnite Travis Scott skin return to the item shop next month?

Well, while many readers would want the answer to be a resounding yes, it's highly unlikely that the skin will make a return anytime soon. However, there is a small glimmer of hope.

Dune cosmetics were added shortly after the movie was released in cinema halls. Given the hype factor that Epic usually inculcates, it gives a bit of hope that the Astroworld Festival may indeed influence the Travis Scott skin to be released once more.

ZAPKINGDAVID🎃🎃🎃 @ZAPKINGDAVID @Creeperbrine102 Fortnite hasn’t released him for his birthday, holiday or his live event anniversary, I doubt they will do it for astroworld fest @Creeperbrine102 Fortnite hasn’t released him for his birthday, holiday or his live event anniversary, I doubt they will do it for astroworld fest

Given that the Travis Scott skin wasn't added back to the item shop to celebrate Astronomical's first anniversary, the chances of it coming back during a live concert seems highly unlikely.

A Reddit user called r/Whereyaattho, had this to say:

"Don’t do it to yourself man, stop getting hyped on dates when you have zero proof. Unless Travis brings out Donald Mustard at a show and they announce “My Fortnite skin is coming back on Nov 6” don’t get excited for it to drop. This way you won’t be disappointed if he doesn’t and it’ll be a pleasant surprise if he does."

In addition to the above truth bomb, many fans have pointed out that Travis Scott's brand is rather exclusive in nature. Meaning, once the collaboration cosmetics or items have been sold out, they will not make a comeback.

Also Read

While this may seem rather unfair to long-time fans and well-wishers, it's something that cannot be changed. Maybe the Travis Scott skin could make a comeback next month, maybe next year, or maybe not at all.

The piece of advice by Reddit user Whereyaattho seems wise, to say the least. Unless Donald Mustard starts tweeting out cryptic messages related to Travis Scott or announces the same during a concert, players shouldn't expect to see the Icon Series Travis Scott skin in the item shop anytime soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Travis Scott skin will ever come back? Not a chance. Yes, it has to! 3 votes so far