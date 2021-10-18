Top 5 overhyped Fortnite skins that nobody remembers anymore

Over the years, Fortnite has released a plethora of skins, including several authentic cosmetics as well as crossovers. With such a wide variety of options at their disposal, the preferences of players change quickly and it is hard for any skin to maintain its popularity for a long time.

Many skins in Fortnite have fallen victim to the changing trends. After generating massive hype at the time of their release, these skins have now been forgotten by players.

Five most overrated Fortnite skins

1) Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrived in Fortnite as a skin and even performed in a brilliant musical concert for his album Astroworld.

The live concert in Fortnite certainly helped in popularizing the Travis Scott skin. A lot of players bought it in a rush, but in Chapter 2 Season 8, it is rare to spot someone using it.

Now that Fortnite is becoming sweatier than ever, players do not like using skins that aren't intimidating.

Having said that, Travis Scott is a widely renowned artist and many of his fans still want Fortnite to reintroduce the skin in the Item Shop.

2) Marshmello

Marshmello is another Fortnite Icon Series skin that gained a lot of attention owing to the artist's concert, but it is now hardly used by players.

The Marshmello skin looks very easygoing and does not fit the sweaty preferences of players nowadays. The only players who still care about the skin are the fans of the American DJ.

3) Black Knight

Black Knight is an OG skin that was available to players during the Season 2 Battle Pass. Until the arrival of Chapter 2, players who owned this skin were often seen as sweaty and experienced.

However, the Black Knight has now become one of the least known OG skins in Fortnite. This is primarily because the skin's design is too generic, and a plethora of better alternatives have arrived in the Item Shop.

4) Omega

Back in the day, getting the Omega skin was an arduous task for players. They had to level up the Battle Pass until tier 100, making it one of the rarest skins ever.

Omega was the first progressive Battle Pass outfit in Fortnite. This was enough to generate hype among players, but at the moment, Epic Games' battle royale title has a ton of outfits that are progressive and even contain customization options.

Leaks have also suggested that a new skin inspired by Omega is in the works.

5) Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider will always be an OG Fortnite skin. It was primarily used by sweaty players, but this is no longer the case. Even sweaty players have moved on from the Renegade Raider as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has its own set of sweaty skins, such as Charlotte.

The Renegade Raider skin recently returned to the Item Shop as Skeletara for Fortnitemares 2021. The spooky outfit was a huge hit among players, and this has further deteriorated the popularity of the original Renegade Raider.

Readers must note that none of the skins mentioned above are bad. They are simply not as popular as they once were, and many players still use them happily regardless.

