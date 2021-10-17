Fortnitemares 2021: Fortnite cards reveal The Mummy skin, Pyramid locations, and many more inbound in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might be a bit sweaty. However, the developers are leaving no stones unturned to make it interesting for gamers.

The renowned Fortnitemares event is underway and the spooky factor has already taken over the island. Amidst all this celebration, gamers are quite attentive to the leaks that are coming out regarding Fortnitemares as well as the season in general.

Recent revelations through the Fortnite cards indicate that the island may have Egyptian elements added to it. This article will reveal the details regarding the speculation that has been revealed of late.

Fortnite: Mystery cards explicitly reveal the Egyptian elements to the game

Fortnitemares 2021 kicked off with the developers revealing a deck of four cards with cryptic designs on their backs. It was revealed that each week one of the cards would flip over to reveal the contents inside.

Epic imposed quite a lot of mystery in revealing the items that were coming into the game. As of now, two cards have been revealed while two others remain to be flipped.

One of the cards consists of a well known hand print that belongs to Midas. The other one has the appearance of a face that is covered with bandages.

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder: here are 2 of the unreleased cards (there should be more), first one is for Shadow Midas and second one is for "The Mummy" collab. Could be a reach but "The Mummy" card has a Pyramid at the top & bottom, just like what i talked about last season 🤔 Reminder: here are 2 of the unreleased cards (there should be more), first one is for Shadow Midas and second one is for "The Mummy" collab. Could be a reach but "The Mummy" card has a Pyramid at the top & bottom, just like what i talked about last season 🤔 https://t.co/abY3n3mTWi

Several gamers and data miners believe this specific card will reveal the Mummy skin that was supposed to arrive in Fortnite during the Halloween Celebration event.

An official statement from Epic prior to the release of Fortnitemares 2021 revealed that gamers would get the Mummy skin in Fortnite. Therefore, it is certain that the card will bring the much awaited cosmetic to the game.

The card consisting of the Mummy skin also has two Pyramids drawn at the two ends. Even though gamers initially considered it to be mere patterns, data miner Hypex believes otherwise.

Prior to the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it was revealed that a Pyramid POI may be coming into the game. The presence of Pyramids in the Fortnitemares 2021 card sparks off fresh debates regarding the issue.

Data miners believe that the Pyramid POI might arrive in the game. However, since the developers have not officially revealed anything, gamers are advised not to jump to any conclusion hastily.

It is certain that the Mummy skin is coming to the Item Shop. Whether the Pyramid POI will come to the game will be revealed in the near future, till then gamers will be required to wait patiently.

