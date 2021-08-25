Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map changes: Pyramids, Sideways, and more leaked

Fortnite will make many map changes with Chapter 2 Season 8. Catering to an ancient Egyptian theme, players might witness pyramids in the next season.
Moreover, Halloween will arrive during the new season. Hence, it is safe to assume that Epic Games will leave no opportunity to make things scary with the Sideways.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might feature pyramids and a mummy skin
The hype for pyramids in Fortnite began as soon as players witnessed aliens in Chapter 2 Season 7. The most prominent theories regarding the pyramids in Egypt state that the aliens built them.
Moreover, popular leaker HYPEX has suggested that a new mummy skin might be in the works:
A Mummy skin will match the rumored ancient Egyptian theme in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Many believe that this cosmetic might be related to the celebration of Halloween in October.
In addition to the pyramids, two POIs named Cubes and Crash Site were also leaked by HYPEX. While the former might be a special landmark for Kevin the Cube's return, the latter could be the place where the Mothership UFO crashes after the SkyFire live event.
Kevin the Cube's return will undoubtedly affect the Fortnite map in several ways. It is one of the most powerful objects in the game's history and might destroy/recreate some POIs in Chapter 2 Season 8.
The Sideways will introduce monsters in Fortnite
The Sideways is going to be a new mechanic in Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8. It resembles the Upside Down from The Stranger Things and will act as a portal for monsters.
The Sideways is currently confirmed to be an alternate dimension on the map. It might not be available at Chapter 2 Season 8's launch but during Halloween.
Fortnite will soon have a brand-new survival map
While the aforementioned map changes will be on the existing Battle Royale arena, players can expect an entirely new survival/open-world map in Fortnite soon.
This map will be much bigger than the BR one and contain several landmarks where loopers have to survive. From the looks of it, Epic is keen to add more genres to Fortnite and further expand its user base.
HYPEX has leaked a ton of new POIs for this unfinished map, which includes:
- Picnic Area
- Car Crashes
- Airport
- Castle
- Campsite
- Lumberyard
- Mountain Cave
- Watch Towers
- Gas Stations
All in all, it seems like Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will feature not only collaborations but also plenty of map changes that will be based on the storyline.
The community has been complaining about excessive collabs lately, and it is great to see the developer focusing on original content again.