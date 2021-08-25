Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map changes: Pyramids, Sideways, and more leaked

Fortnite will make many map changes with Chapter 2 Season 8. Catering to an ancient Egyptian theme, players might witness pyramids in the next season.

Moreover, Halloween will arrive during the new season. Hence, it is safe to assume that Epic Games will leave no opportunity to make things scary with the Sideways.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might feature pyramids and a mummy skin

The hype for pyramids in Fortnite began as soon as players witnessed aliens in Chapter 2 Season 7. The most prominent theories regarding the pyramids in Egypt state that the aliens built them.

A teased pyramids POI in Fortnite (Image via FiveWalnut8586 on Reddit)

Moreover, popular leaker HYPEX has suggested that a new mummy skin might be in the works:

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

A Mummy skin will match the rumored ancient Egyptian theme in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Many believe that this cosmetic might be related to the celebration of Halloween in October.

In addition to the pyramids, two POIs named Cubes and Crash Site were also leaked by HYPEX. While the former might be a special landmark for Kevin the Cube's return, the latter could be the place where the Mothership UFO crashes after the SkyFire live event.

Kevin the Cube in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Kevin the Cube's return will undoubtedly affect the Fortnite map in several ways. It is one of the most powerful objects in the game's history and might destroy/recreate some POIs in Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Sideways will introduce monsters in Fortnite

The Sideways is going to be a new mechanic in Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8. It resembles the Upside Down from The Stranger Things and will act as a portal for monsters.

The Sideways is currently confirmed to be an alternate dimension on the map. It might not be available at Chapter 2 Season 8's launch but during Halloween.

The insider leaker posted more info on r/FortniteLeaks, this time he revealed a Shang-Chi collab & event countdown date 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwlh7Zy3Dp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2021

Fortnite will soon have a brand-new survival map

While the aforementioned map changes will be on the existing Battle Royale arena, players can expect an entirely new survival/open-world map in Fortnite soon.

Some upcoming locations of the Survival/Open-World Map!



This map is BIG and it has many other landmarks & unfinished POIs, and it's still in the works. pic.twitter.com/xm0d1D7znr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

This map will be much bigger than the BR one and contain several landmarks where loopers have to survive. From the looks of it, Epic is keen to add more genres to Fortnite and further expand its user base.

HYPEX has leaked a ton of new POIs for this unfinished map, which includes:

Picnic Area

Car Crashes

Airport

Castle

Campsite

Lumberyard

Mountain Cave

Watch Towers

Gas Stations

All in all, it seems like Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will feature not only collaborations but also plenty of map changes that will be based on the storyline.

The community has been complaining about excessive collabs lately, and it is great to see the developer focusing on original content again.

