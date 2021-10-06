Fortnite Halloween skins: The Mummy, Frankenstein, and more revealed

The Fortnite Halloween Celebration event will go live on October 6, and Epic Games has revealed a few skins coming to the game.

All these years, the publisher has introduced several exclusive cosmetics for the Halloween event. The popularity of these skins has compelled them to release new variants every year, along with additions that are exclusively available during this event.

As a result, gamers have been speculating about the new cosmetics that might come out this year.

The recent revelations will settle the debate for a while, as Epic has opened the casket to give a glimpse into the surprises that lay ahead.

Fortnite Halloween skins: The Mummy and Frankenstein revealed

Epic loves to keep things a little mysterious when they have something exciting to offer. The developers know what to keep as a secret and what to reveal to keep things interesting.

The company recently released an official statement regarding the upcoming Fortnite Halloween Celebration event and the skins that will follow. They have assured users that, apart from new cosmetics, classic Fortnite skins will come dripped in a Halloween flavor.

The developers revealed a deck of four cards, each consisting of cosmetics coming to the Item Shop as Fortnite Halloween skin.

To start things off with a bang, Epic revealed that one of the cards consists of Frankenstein's Monster. It was also revealed that The Mummy would be launched as a cosmetic in the game.

The developers also revealed that The Mummy would be introduced as an NPC later this month as it tries to find its way home to the underworld.

The four cards representing the four-week Fortnite Halloween event will stay in the game. Since the first Fortnite Halloween skin has been revealed, it is safe to state that the other cards will be revealed as a new week sets in.

Going by the appearance of the cards, it isn't easy to guess which characters will be revealed by the developers. However, the one with the flying cap and goggles may well represent the Renegade Skull Trooper skin that has been rumored for the past few days.

The card with the Sherrif hat bears a close resemblance to that of Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead franchise.

It is quite early to pinpoint exactly what might arrive in the upcoming weeks as it is well known that Epic loves to keep a trick up its sleeve. Therefore, it is best to wait for the developers to reveal the news.

In the meantime, players can enjoy dropping to the island to explore it as the spooky season has already kicked off with the Fortnite Halloween Celebration event!

