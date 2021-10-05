Fortnitemares 2021 officially announced: The Mummy skin, Pyramid POI, Renegade Skull Trooper skin, and more

Fortnitemares 2021 has been announced by Epic Games, bringing back the annual Halloween tradition in the Battle Royale.

Per Epic Games, Fortnitemares 2021 is going to deliver many new and returning skins. While monsters will be making their debut, iconic characters will be given a Halloween style.

The Fortnitemares 2021 event is underway and will last until November 1, 2021. Halloween-themed games, maps, and experiences created by the community will also be a huge focus this time around.

Fortnitemares 2021 skins include Frankenstein's Monster and The Mummy

Fortnitemares 2021 cards featuring Frankenstein's Monster (Image via Epic Games)

A Universal Monsters set is coming as a part of Fortnitemares 2021. This is yet another crossover between Battle Royale and another media giant. Two have been announced, but more could be on the way in October.

The first monsters revealed as skins are Frankenstein's Monster and The Mummy. Starting today, October 5, 2021, the former will be in the Item Shop with The Mummy arriving later, along with being an NPC on the island.

Boxy and Boxer skin styles

Fortnite @FortniteGame This ghoulishly good service is the premier choice for spooky deliveries this season.Get the new Styles for the Special Delivery Set inspired by @sharktoofs1 now! This ghoulishly good service is the premier choice for spooky deliveries this season.Get the new Styles for the Special Delivery Set inspired by @sharktoofs1 now! https://t.co/TX11Nf7cho

Another set of Halloween-inspired skins coming during Fortnitemares are those of Boxy and Boxer. These popular cardboard box-wearing characters are getting the spooky treatment.

Their Spectral Styles, which paint their boxes with skeletal markings, have received alternate versions. These now glow, showing off their eery designs even more.

Renegade Skull Trooper skin

Shiina @ShiinaBR NEW RENEGADE RAIDER SKULL TROOPER SKIN! NEW RENEGADE RAIDER SKULL TROOPER SKIN! https://t.co/oIOvTLOqZM

The Skull Trooper is a classic Fortnite skin, and players can receive the Renegade version free through Fortnitemares. The free part comes with a bit of a catch, however.

It can only be worn for free in a round of Late Game Arena after getting ten eliminations. The player's skin will transform into the Renegade Skull Trooper but turn back after the match is over. It will need to be purchased for permanent use.

Pyramid POI

THEFORTPASS - Fortnite News @thefortpass We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld."I… instagr.am/p/CUpl3P7D7GL/ We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld."I… instagr.am/p/CUpl3P7D7GL/ https://t.co/Li0HVV95Gk

The mythical mummy is a creature found in Egypt most commonly. That has led players to believe that the long-rumored Pyramid location will arrive when The Mummy skin does in Fortnitemares 2021.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but with Epic Games stating The Mummy will be on the map, searching for its home, where else would it reside other than a Pyramid point of interest?

Dual Fiend Hunters

The Dual Fiend Hunters (Image via Epic Games)

A new weapon has been added with Fortnitemares 2021. The Fortnite Battle Royale is getting itself some creepy-looking Dual Fiend Hunters. The Fiend Hunter Crossbow is back with a twin.

The dual-wielded version will deal extra damage to Cube Monsters and have a faster rate of fire than the previous crossbow. They can be found in chests or on the ground but will not be in the competitive playlists.

Shortnitemares

A graphic showcasing the four weeks of Fortnitemares 2021 (Image via Epic Games)

Lastly, Fortnitemares 2021 will include the third Short Nite film festival. Shortnitemares will feature animated shorts based on the "ghoulish and sinister," per Epic Games.

Shortnitemares will be viewable in a movie theater made by creator Quantum Builds. Each short will have its theater where players can enter and watch them with others.

